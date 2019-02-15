Pulwama attack: Sachin, Mithali, Rohit extend condolences; Kohli slammed

Last updated on: February 15, 2019 18:57 IST

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: Body parts strewn around the area of the blast in Pulwama.

Sportspeople across the country offered condolences for the death of Central Reserve Police Force personnel who were killed in a terrorist attack in Pulwama district of Kashmir on Thursday.

At least 39 CRPF jawans were killed when a Jaish suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district that also left many critically wounded, officials said.

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar said, "Cowardly, dastardly, meaningless...... my heart goes out to the families of those who lost their loved ones and prayers for recovery of those brave hearts in hospital. Salute to your commitment to 'Service and Loyalty'."

India’s women’s team skipper Mithali Raj wrote on Twitter: “A day of mourning for India, for humanity. Pained. Who wants this? Who endorses this! Let's ask the right questions & give answers that offer solutions not accusations to stop this mindless killing of people. Let us stop blaming. Let us live. In peace. Let's value life! #Pulwama.”

On Friday morning she put out another tweet: "As the news continues to pour in on the attack in #Pulwama yesterday, my heart goes out to the martyrs, their families, the grieving, in these days of bereavement. Deeply disturbed."

India opener Rohit Sharma also took to the micro-blogging site to offer his condolences.

“Shocked and horrified by what happened #Pulwama. The day we all celebrated love some cowards spread hatred. Thinking about the jawans and their families. India keep them in your prayers,” he tweeted.

India spinner Harbhajan Singh also expressed his thoughts on Twitter, writing: "My heart goes out for our Jawans who lost their lives as martyrs to save our country! condolences to all the families who today lost a son, husband, father or brother.. as a nation we cry.. as a nation we unite! #pulwamaattack."

Indian cricket’s bad boy Hardik Pandya put out a thoughtful message on Twitter: “Disturbed by the incident in #Pulwama. My thoughts are with the families and friends of our brave CRPF jawans, who laid down their lives for the country. Let’s all do our bit to help the families during their dark hours and remember the soldiers in our prayers.”

Meanwhile India captain Virat Kohli came under fire from Twitter folks for an ill-timed tweet just after the attack in Pulwama.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli ill-timed tweet that was later deleted following the backlash. Photograph: Twitter

Kohli took to his Twitter account to promote a poll on club of the year.

He later deleted the tweet but the damage was already done.

One Rahul Mujumdar tweeted: “Virat Kohli asking his followers to Vote for his awards when whole country is suffering terrorist attack #KashmirTerrorAttack #CRPF #indiawantsrevenge is this the national captain we deserve ? who just cares for his own brand promotion ? Choice is Yours @imVkohli.”

One Charmi Shah wrote: “@imVkohli you should change your PR team...Bunty ka dhyan sona pe jyada hai aajkal.”

After receiving the backlash and deleting the tweet, Kohli finally put out a tweet on Friday morning, condoling the death of the jawans.

“I'm shocked after hearing about the attack in Pulwama, heartfelt condolences to the martyred soldiers & prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured jawaans,” he wrote.

India hockey player Rupinder Pal Singh wrote: Sad. Angry. Heartbroken. Thoughts and prayers with the families of our martyrs. #Pulawama.”

Retweeting a report on the terrorist Gautam Gambhir wrote: “Yes, let’s talk with the separatists. Yes, let’s talk with Pakistan. But this time conversation can’t be on the table, it has to be in a battle ground. Enough is enough.”

Former India opener Virender Sehwag tweeted: “Really pained by the cowardly attack on our CRPF in J&K in which our brave men have been martyred. No words are enough to describe the pain. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured. #SudharJaaoWarnaSudhaarDenge.”