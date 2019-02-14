US, Russia, other countries condemn Pulwama attack

February 14, 2019 22:56 IST

The United States and other countries on Thursday condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district and said they stand alongside India in defeating terrorism.

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: The CRPF bus that was hit by blast.

The US Mission in India strongly condemns today's terrorist attack in Jammu & Kashmir. We send our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. The US stands alongside India in confronting terror and defeating it.

-- Kenneth Juster, US ambassador to India.

We denounce terrorism in all its forms&reiterate the need to combat these inhuman acts with decisive and collective response without any double standards. We express condolences to families of the deceased and wish a speedy recovery to injured.

-- Embassy of Russian Federation

Strongly condemn the suicide terrorist attack on the convoy carrying Indian security forces in Jammu and Kashmir today. I extend my prayers and condolences to the bereaved families of the dead and injured.

-- Abdulla Shahid, Maldives foreign minister

I strongly condemn the brutal terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pulwama district -- the worst ever terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir since 1989. I express my condolences to PM Modi and the families of police officers who lost their lives.

-- Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka PM

Shocked and saddened to hear of the terror attack in Kashmir. We strongly condemn this heinous attack and express our solidarity with families of victims, and people and government of India. Hope perpetrators will be brought to justice.

-- Tandi Dorji, Bhutan foreign minister