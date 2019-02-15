Nationwide protests erupt against Pulwama terror attack

Last updated on: February 15, 2019 11:03 IST

Massive anti-Pakistan protests rocked different parts of the country in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack in which at least 37 Central Reserve Police Force personnel lost their lives.

IMAGE: People burn pictures of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan during a protest against Pulwama terror attack on CRPF convoy. Photograph: PTI Photo

In Jammu, demonstrations and candle light marches were held at dozens of places.

Braving the rains, people took to the streets in Jewel Chowk, Purani Mandi, Rehari, Janipur, Gandhinagar, Bakshi Nagar, Muthi, Talab Tilloo and Satwari and protested against the killings.

Raising anti-Pakistan, anti-terrorist slogans, the protesters demanded action against Pakistan for "sponsoring terrorism in the Valley."

IMAGE: School students pay tribute to the CRPF personnel in Uttra Pradesh's Moradabad. Photograph: ANI

Another protest took place in Bhopal by the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party, who also expressed their grief over the loss of lives.

One of the workers said, "Very painful and shamefulincident. The terrorists are bred by Pakistan. We want Prime Minister Modi to attack Pakistan and teach it a lesson".

In the deadliest attack on security forces in Kashmir, around 37 CRPF personnel were killed on Thursday when their convoy was targeted by a suspected suicide bomber of Pakistan-backed Jaish-e-Mohammad in Pulwama district on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

IMAGE: People hold protest against Pakistan and terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar. Photograph: ANI

The convoy of 78 buses, in which around 2500 CRPF personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar, came under attack at around 3.15 pm at Ladhu Modi Lethpora.

This is the deadliest attack on security forces inJammu and Kashmir.

IMAGE: Raising anti-Pakistan, anti-terrorist slogans, the protesters demanded action against Pakistan for "sponsoring terrorism in the Valley. Photograph: ANI

Earlier in September 2016, an Army camp was stormed by terrorists in Uri, killing 19 soldiers.

Prior to that, 28 BSF personnel were killed in an attack on a convoy of the paramilitary force in 2004.Strongly condemning the attack, the Prime Minister termed it as despicable and asserted, The sacrifices of our brave security personnel shall not go in vain. The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of the brave martyrs.

