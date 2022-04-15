News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Pujara falls cheaply on Sussex debut

Pujara falls cheaply on Sussex debut

Source: PTI
April 15, 2022 20:34 IST
Cheteshwar Pujara

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sussex Cricket/Twitter

Senior India batter Cheteshwar Pujara could only score six off 15 balls in his first innings of the 2022 County Championship in Derby on Friday.

 

Making his debut for Sussex, Pujara was dismissed in the 24th over on day two of the division two game against Derbyshire, who amassed 505 in their first innings.

It was not the best of starts to a county stint for Pujara who needs a bagful of runs to make a comeback into the Indian Test team.

The veteran batter was dropped from the national following the series in South Africa. Ajinkya Rahane too was ignored for the home series against Sri Lanka.

Star Pakistan keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan is also in Sussex playing eleven. At tea break, the away team was 92 for four, trailing Derbyshire by 413 runs. 

