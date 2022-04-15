News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL 2022: PHOTOS, KKR vs SRH

IPL 2022: PHOTOS, KKR vs SRH

Source: PTI
April 15, 2022 21:45 IST
IMAGES from the IPL 2022 game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Mumbai, on Friday.

Andre Russell

IMAGE: Andre Russell hammered an unbeaten 49. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders made 175/8 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League, in Mumbai, on Friday.

 

Nitish Rana

IMAGE: Nitish Rana and Andre Russell stitched an important partnership as KKR managed to recover from a top-order collpase. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Nitish Rana top scored for KKR with 54 off 36 balls, while Andre Russell smashed an unbeaten 49 off 25 balls. T Natarajan was the stand out bowler for SRH with three wickets for 37 runs in four overs.

T Natarajan

IMAGE: T Natarajan took three wickets. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Brief scores: KKR 175 for 8 in 20 overs (Nitish Rana 54, Andre Russell 49 not out; T Natarajan 3/37, Umran Malik 2/27). 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
