Turning Points: Miller Magic, Buttler Dismissal

IMAGE: David Miller made 31 off 14 balls at the backend to boost Gujarat's total. Photograph: BCCI

When Gujarat Titans were setting a total against Rajasthan Royals, they were always looking for a big score.

So when they lost Abhinav Manohar (43 off 28) in the 16th over with the score reading 139 for 4, GT's David Miller just had to put the foot on the pedal as soon as he came in to bat.

Along with GT Captain Hardik Pandya, Miller took Prasidh Krishna for 13 runs in the 18th over before he clobbered 21 runs off Kuldeep Sen in the penultimate over of the match.

IMAGE: Lockie Ferguson celebrates Jos Buttler's wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Now, chasing 193 was going to be a huge task for Rajasthan Royals, but Jos Buttler does not allow any such thought to cross his mind or so it seems.

In form and with a positive mindset, Buttler started targeting GT bowlers from the get go. He began the innings hitting Mohammed Shami for a hat-trick of fours in the opening over itself.

He played classic cover drives and smashed three sixes in his innings of 54. He was well partnered by Ravichandran Ashwin at the other end who also hit a six off Rashid Khan.

Just when Rajasthan were looking like they were building a partnership, Lockie Ferguson came into the attack and his double blow changed the course of the match.

He first has Ashwin caught at short cover for 8 and he struck again in the same over, taking Buttler out off a leg cutter that had him bowled out for 54 off 24.

Had Miller not given Hardik able support at the fag end of the innings, Gujarat would have struggled to get to 192.

Rajasthan looked good to chase down the total. But with Ferguson's double strike, the match tilted in GT's favour. Had Buttler been there longer, the result could have been different.