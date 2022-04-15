News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL 2022: The Dhanashree and Louise Show

IPL 2022: The Dhanashree and Louise Show

By Rediff Cricket
April 15, 2022 19:37 IST
Dhanashree Verma

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dhanashree Verma/Instagram

Last Friday, April 8, 2022, Yuzvendra Chahal shocked the cricketing world, revealing how he was treated when he was starting out in the Indian Premier League.

First, he revealed how a drunk cricketer had hung him from the 15th floor of a hotel after a game. 'Imagine if I had I lost my grip because we were on the 15th floor,' Yuzi recalled.

Then, he revealed how two of his then Mumbai Indian team-mates, inebriated again, had tied him up with a rope and left him overnight. Neither cricketer apologised to him for what they had done to him.

Yuzi's YouTuber/dancer/dentist wife quickly spoke up in his support.

Dhanashree Verma

'Will always be your biggest supporter. You've always respected & supported my career by treating it as equal and as important as yours. So let it be any bio bubble or any match, il always be there with my 100% genuine support,' Dhanashree posted about Yuzi, who is now weaving his magic for the Rajasthan Royals.

Television audiences are familiar with Dhanashree's passionate reactions in the Rajasthan Royals' players' stand, so often captured by the television cameras.

Dhanashree Verma

During the Royals game against the Lucknow Super Giants, Dhanashree showcased her desi style, wearing a pink simple pink Lucknowi salwar kameez at the Wankhede.

'It was indeed a very colourful day. Orange, purple & of course pink', she captioned the pix.

Earlier, Dhanashree shared a cute picture with Yuzi on an RR match day, wearing a pink shirt along with black trousers.

On Thursday, April 14, 2022, for the RR game against the Gujarat Titans, this, below, is what Dhanashree wore. Ain't she pretty?

Dhanashree Verma

Photograph: BCCI/IPL
 

Jos Buttler

IMAGE: Louise Webber watches husband Jos Buttler in action.Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Another stellar figure in the Rajasthan Royals players' stand is Orange Cap holder Jos Buttler's missus Louise Webber.

Louise, a pilates/fitness instructor married Jos in October 2017, and travels with him for all his cricket fixtures.

Dhanashree and Louise are two of the most animated cheerleaders in the RR box, and why not? If Jos has the Orange Cap, Yuzi has the Purple Cap!

Jos Buttler

IMAGE: Dhanashree Verma and Louise Webber at the Rajasthan Royals-Gujarat Titans game at the D Y Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai, April 14, 2022. Photograph: BCCI/IPL
IPL 2022

IPL 2022

