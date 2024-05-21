News
1 killed, several hurt after severe turbulence on Singapore Airlines flight

1 killed, several hurt after severe turbulence on Singapore Airlines flight

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
May 21, 2024 21:03 IST
One person died, and several are reportedly injured after a Singapore Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Bangkok due to severe turbulence on Tuesday.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Singapore Airlines Boeing flight was operating from London's Heathrow Airport to Singapore on May 20.

 

"Singapore Airlines flight SQ321, operating from London (Heathrow) to Singapore on 20 May 2024, encountered severe turbulence en route. The aircraft diverted to Bangkok and landed at 1545hrs local time on 21 May 2024," Singapore Airlines wrote in a post on X, announcing the tragic incident.

The airline confirmed that there were injuries onboard, and stated that all "possible assistance" will be provided to the passengers on the aircraft.

"We can confirm that there are injuries and one fatality on board the Boeing 777-300ER. Singapore Airlines offers its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased," the airline said.

"Our priority is to provide all possible assistance to all passengers and crew on board the aircraft," it added.

No further information has surfaced as of now.

More details to follow.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
