IPL 2022: Umesh Yadav Most Valuable Player

The top five includes Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav; both reminding the Indian selectors that they can still be formidable magicians.

Purnendu Maji and Srinivas Bhogle list the 50 Most Valuable Players after the first 23 IPL 2022 games.

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders's Umesh Yadav in the game against the Mumbai Indians, April 6, 2022. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

There's an early trend becoming visible in the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League: Indian players, especially bowlers, and especially those who haven't worn the India cap recently (if at all), are emerging as the Most Valuable Players (MVP) so far.

The top-ranked player is Umesh Yadav (KKR; MVPI: 249), who has taken a lot of wickets at a good economy rate and also hit some quick runs.

The top five includes Yuzvendra Chahal (RR; MVPI: 247) and Kuldeep Yadav (DC; MVPI: 220); both reminding the Indian selectors that they can still be formidable magicians.

Liam Livingstone (PBKS; MVPI: 224) is the top international player because he has hit a lot of runs at a furious pace, and taken a couple of wickets albeit at a high economy rate.

Two of India's top three batters: Virat Kohli (RCB; MVPI: 105) and Rohit Sharma (MI; MVPI: 103) have not made it to the top 50 so far, and the third, K L Rahul (LSG), is placed 41st with a MVPI of 122. Of course, these are early days with just 30% of the matches completed so far.

The MVPI collapses a player's batting, bowling and fielding performance into a single 'run equivalent'.

To have the best MVPI value, batters must score a lot of runs with a high strike rate and bowlers must take a lot of wickets with a low economy rate.

MVPI: Most Valuable Player Index = Sum of batting, bowling and fielding points. Run outs are counted as 1 (wicket) for a direct hit, and 0.5 (wicket) if the fielder is an equal participant in a run out dismissal.

This analysis is based on the first 23 matches of IPL 2022, and as on the morning of April 14, 2022.

Since the pitches are so far batter-friendly, and also bowler-unfriendly with all that due, we've assumed the par score to be 180 and every wicket to be worth 18 'runs'.

Who, among the top 50 players, currently offer the best value for money?

They include Umesh Yadav (KKR; with a PVI of 382), Kuldeep Yadav (DC; PVI: 346), Robin Uthappa (CSK; PVI: 437).

Other players with a PVI below 500 are: Tilak Varma (MI; 415) Lalit Yadav (DC; 215), Jitesh Sharma (PBKS; 83), Ayush Badoni (LSG; 84) and Bhanuka Rajapaksha (PBKS; 213).

The Paisa Vasool Index -- PVI -- can be considered to be the number of US$ that the franchise pays the player for every 'run equivalent' contributed.

PVI is obtained by dividing the player's auction price by the number of 'runs' that he has contributed.

A PVI of under 1000 is usually good value for money; although the index is obviously skewed by the very high price paid to established (especially Indian) players.

Best Performing Players so far at IPL 2022 (after Match 23 ending 13.4.22)

Rank Player Team From Runs Top Score 4s 6s Strike Rate Wickets Economy Rate Games MVPI PVI(US$) PVI(INR) 1 Umesh Yadav KKR IND 18 18 2 1 138.5 10 6.6 5 249 382 28686 2 Yuzvendra Chahal RR IND 0 0 0 0 - 11 6.5 4 247 1003 75188 3 Shivam Dube CSK IND 207 95 16 13 176.9 0 18 5 225 847 63492 4 Liam Livingstone PBKS ENG 164 64 13 12 186.4 2 11.5 5 224 2445 183355 5 Kuldeep Yadav DC IND 14 14 0 1 100 10 7.4 4 220 346 25974 6 Robin Uthappa CSK IND 194 88 17 12 163 0 - 5 218 437 32765 7 Wanindu Hasaranga RCB SL 11 7 1 1 183.3 10 8.2 5 213 2403 180248 8 Jos Buttler RR ENG 218 100 15 15 141.6 0 - 4 213 1789 134138 9 Shubman Gill GT IND 187 96 18 5 159.8 0 - 4 211 1444 108328 10 Andre Russell KKR WI 130 70 7 12 173.3 3 10.2 5 203 2815 211119 11 Shimron Hetmyer RR WI 168 59 10 14 178.7 0 - 4 203 1595 119634 12 Tilak Varma MI IND 157 61 12 9 160.2 0 6 5 195 415 31136 13 Rahul Chahar PBKS IND 34 22 3 2 141.7 7 7.3 5 193 1295 97150 14 Prithvi Shaw DC IND 160 61 21 6 170.2 0 - 4 191 1496 112191 15 Harshal Patel RCB IND 19 10 2 1 190 6 5.5 4 191 2680 201010 16 Hardik Pandya GT IND 141 50 18 2 122.6 3 7.6 4 190 3008 225564 17 Dinesh Karthik RCB IND 131 44 13 9 218.3 0 - 5 189 1386 103930 18 Sunil Narine KKR WI 16 12 2 1 160 4 4.9 5 185 1544 115830 19 Shikhar Dhawan PBKS IND 197 70 19 6 133.1 0 - 5 180 2183 163690 20 Suryakumar Yadav MI IND 163 68 11 12 158.3 0 - 3 180 2116 158730 21 Quinton de Kock LSG SA 188 80 21 3 132.4 0 - 5 175 1837 137755 22 Avesh Khan LSG IND 7 7 0 2 350 8 8.5 5 165 2886 216450 23 T Natarajan SRH IND 0 0 0 0 - 8 8.3 4 164 929 69686 24 Washington Sundar SRH IND 58 40 6 2 207.1 4 7.9 4 162 753 56437 25 Trent Boult RR NZ 3 2 0 0 150 7 7.3 4 161 1893 141970 26 Kagiso Rabada PBKS SA 38 25 5 1 131 6 8.2 4 156 2824 211767 27 Ishan Kishan MI IND 178 81 20 1 121.9 0 - 5 154 4716 353664 28 Deepak Hooda LSG IND 155 55 13 6 130.3 1 10.8 5 151 1813 135998 29 Ravindra Jadeja CSK AUS 66 26 5 2 117.9 4 8.2 5 149 5113 383509 30 Krunal Pandya LSG IND 68 22 6 1 151.1 3 7.1 5 148 2654 199083 31 Dwayne Bravo CSK WI 9 8 1 0 128.6 7 8.9 5 147 1425 106900 32 Khaleel Ahmed DC IND 0 0 0 0 0 7 7.2 3 147 1361 102041 33 Rashid Khan GT AFG 0 0 0 0 0 6 6.7 4 146 3914 293542 34 Sanju Samson RR IND 106 55 6 9 155.9 0 - 4 145 3678 275862 35 Shreyas Iyer KKR IND 123 54 15 2 148.2 0 - 5 139 4197 314748 36 Mohammed Shami GT IND 0 0 0 0 - 6 7.7 4 138 1725 129400 37 Ravi Bishnoi LSG IND 0 0 0 0 - 4 6.9 5 136 1401 105042 38 Faf du Plessis RCB SA 146 88 10 7 128.1 0 - 5 129 2584 193798 39 Rahul Tripathi SRH IND 100 44 11 4 169.5 0 - 4 128 2530 189732 40 Shahbaz Ahamad RCB IND 113 45 8 6 154.8 0 9.8 5 124 922 69124 41 KL Rahul LSG IND 132 68 9 5 128.2 0 - 5 122 6635 497658 42 Lalith Yadav DC IND 74 48 6 3 115.6 2 6.3 4 115 215 16149 43 Jitesh Sharma PBKS IND 79 30 3 7 183.7 0 - 3 115 83 6211 44 Odean Smith PBKS WI 38 25 1 4 131 6 12.1 5 114 2506 187970 45 Ayush Badoni LSG IND 107 54 8 6 148.6 0 - 5 114 84 6266 46 Tim Southee KKR NZ 1 1 0 0 20 5 7 2 113 632 47408 47 Bhanuka Rajapaksa PBKS SL 83 43 5 8 230.6 0 - 3 112 213 15944 48 Shardul Thakur DC IND 53 29 5 3 196.3 3 10.3 4 109 3757 281782 49 Mayank Agarwal PBKS IND 94 52 10 4 130.6 0 - 5 109 5242 393185 50 Murugan Ashwin MI IND 6 6 1 0 60 5 7.7 5 109 699 52425

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com