Rediff.com  » News » Phase 5 voter turnout at 62.19%; nears 2019 polling percentage

Phase 5 voter turnout at 62.19%; nears 2019 polling percentage

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
May 22, 2024 00:52 IST
The fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections has so far registered a voter turnout of approximately 62.19 percent, 1.97 percentage points less than 2019.

IMAGE: A long queue of voters at a polling booth in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, May 20, 2024. Photograph: Umar Ganie/ Rediff.com

With the end of polls in the fifth phase on Monday evening, voting has been completed in 25 states and Union Territories and 428 constituencies in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Two more phases -- on May 25 and June 1 -- are remaining now.

 

In the corresponding phase in the 2019 polls, the turnout was registered at 64.16 percent when 51 seats across seven states went to polls.

According to the Election Commission, the voter turnout in the fourth phase stood at 69.16 percent, 3.65 percentage points higher than the corresponding phase in the 2019 parliamentary elections.

The updated voter turnout figures for the third phase of polling in the Lok Sabha elections was 65.68 percent. In the third phase of the 2019 elections, the turnout was 68.4 percent.

In the second phase of the 2024 elections, the turnout was recorded at 66.71 percent as against 69.64 percent in the second phase of the 2019 polls.

In the first phase of the ongoing general elections, a 66.14 percent turnout was recorded.

In the 2019 polls, the turnout in the first phase was 69.43 percent.

The poll panel has said the final turnout will only be available after the results, with the counting of postal ballots and its addition to the total voting percentage.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
