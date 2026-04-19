Why Pakistan Cricket Board Banned Muzarabani Despite No Contract

The Pakistan Cricket Board is defending its ban on Blessing Muzarabani from the Pakistan Super League, asserting a breach of verbal agreement despite the absence of a formal contract, after the Zimbabwe pacer joined the Indian Premier League.

IMAGE: Blessing Muzarabani has already played two games for KKR in IPL 2026, taking 4/41 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 2, 2026. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points The PCB banned Blessing Muzarabani from the PSL for two years for allegedly breaching a verbal agreement.

Muzarabani's agent claims no contract was signed with Islamabad United, making the ban unjustified.

The PCB insists a firm verbal agreement was in place, and Muzarabani breached trust by joining the IPL.

Muzarabani was signed as a replacement player for Islamabad United for USD 40,000.

The Pakistan Cricket Board admitted that no contract was ever sent to Blessing Muzarabani to play in the PSL but insisted that a firm verbal agreement was reached with the Zimbabwe pacer and he had breached the trust while joining the Indian Premier League.

The PCB recently imposed a two-year ban on Muzarabani from playing in the PSL claiming he breached a contract with Islamabad United and joined IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders.

He has already played two games for KKR in IPL 2026, taking 4/41 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 2, 2026.

Muzarabani's Agent Disputes PSL Ban

The fast bowler's agent, Rob Humphries tore into the PCB on Sunday in a social media post for the ban and claimed his client neither took part in the PSL players auction nor signed any contract with Islamabad United.

Humphries said the ban was excessive and unjustified.

PCB Claims Verbal Agreement Was Binding

But sources in the PCB while conceding no contract was signed with Rabbani claimed that a clear verbal agreement between both the parties was reached.

The source said this was also clear in the PCB announcement about the ban that despite a clear offer and an unequivocal acceptance of essential terms, the player chose to disregard these obligations in favour of a conflicting arrangement.

The PCB source said once essential terms - including remuneration and structure - are agreed upon through written correspondence, a binding obligation is formed.

NOC Issue Raised by Agent

But Humphries said after talks began with Islamabad United they had made it clear that unless they had a contract they couldn't apply for an NOC from the Zimbabwe Cricket.

"We've remained quiet publicly over the last six weeks because we did not wish to create or cause anymore animosity for the Pakistan Super League/Pakistan Cricket Board than they had already created for themselves," Humphries' statement said.

"[On] 13 February, Blessing [was] approached by Islamabad United about a playing opportunity for the 2026 PSL. The deal [was] agreed subject to obtaining a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Zimbabwe Cricket.

"An NOC cannot be obtained without a contract from the PSL. Islamabad United/PSL announced the signing to the world via social media," it said.

Humphries further urged the PCB to gracefully withdraw the ban and accept this situation risen out of an administrative error at their end.

Muzarabani was taken by Islamabad as a replacement for West Indian pacer Shamar Joseph for US$ 40,000.