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Pakistan to take action against Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani over IPL deal with KKR

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
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March 14, 2026 16:36 IST

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The Pakistan Cricket Board is set to sue Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani for breaching his Pakistan Super League contract to play in the Indian Premier League.

Blessing Muzarabani

IMAGE: Blessing Muzarabani signed a contract with Kolkata Knight Riders, while pulling out of his deal with Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League. Photograph: Blessing Muzarabani/Instagram

Key Points

  • The PCB is initiating legal proceedings against Blessing Muzarabani for violating his PSL contract with Islamabad United by signing with the IPL's Kolkata Knight Riders.
  • Muzarabani was initially signed by Islamabad United as a replacement for West Indian fast bowler Shamar Joseph but he pulled out of the contract to join KKR.
  • Previous instances of contract breaches, such as Corbin Bosch's move to Mumbai Indians, have resulted in bans and legal action by the PCB.

The PCB is set to take legal action against Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani for signing a contract with IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders, while pulling out of his deal with Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League.

A reliable source in the board said on Saturday that the legal department had been instructed to file a case against the Zimbabwean, who has now inked a contract with KKR, replacing Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman who was dropped by the franchise as per BCCI's directions.

 

"Since the IPL and PSL are now clashing after being held in the same window since last year we want to give a clear message to players that once they commit to playing in the PSL they can't just go and breach their contract and sign a new one with any franchise in the IPL," he said.

Corbin Bosch was banned by PSL contract breach

The Islamabad United roped in Muzarabani as replacement for West Indian fast bowler Shamar Joseph.

Last year, South Africa's Corbin Bosch had an initial deal with Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL but later he joined Mumbai Indians as an injury replacement.

Bosch was banned from the PSL for one season and later he apologised to the PCB which sought legal action against him and damages.

Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis and Australia's Mitchel Owen had also played a few games in the PSL for Peshawar Zalmi and after the PSL was suspended for a few days due to the conflict between Pakistan and India last May they joined the IPL.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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