Pakistan Super League grapples with player withdrawals amid IPL lure

The Pakistan Super League is struggling to retain overseas players as the Indian Premier League's richer contracts lure them away, creating logistical and contractual headaches for the PCB.

IMAGE: The Pakistan Super League is scheduled to begin in Lahore on March 26, 2026. Photograph: X

Key Points The PSL is facing challenges as overseas players are withdrawing to play in the IPL due to more lucrative contracts.

The PCB is considering imposing bans on players who breach PSL contracts but worries about deterring future overseas talent.

The financial disparity between the PSL and IPL is a major factor in players' decisions.

The PCB is expected to raise the issue with the ICC to create a more robust framework for player contracts.

Several overseas players have withdrawn from this year's PSL after signing contracts.

Hosting the expanded Pakistan Super League is fast becoming a logistical and contractual headache for the PCB, with several overseas players withdrawing despite having signed agreements, opting instead for the more lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL).

The PSL, expanded to include two new franchises, is set to begin on Thursday in Lahore, just two days before the IPL gets underway on March 28. The scheduling overlap means both leagues will run concurrently through April, with the PSL concluding on May 3.

According to a reliable source, the PCB is grappling not only with players breaching contracts but also with last-minute demands from some to raise their fees due to the fragile situation in the region amid the ongoing West Asian conflict.

"The PCB is right now totally focussed on hosting the PSL on schedule and have not decided on any course of action against overseas players who have pulled out for so called personal reasons or have openly breached their PSL contracts to go to the IPL," the source said.

There have been internal discussions about imposing bans ranging from two to four years on players who have pulled out, but concerns remain that such punitive measures could further deter top overseas talent from signing with PSL franchises in the future.

"But there is an argument that bans will only make it more difficult for the eight franchise owners to sign on notable overseas players for the coming editions of the PSL," he said.

The source acknowledged that the financial disparity between the two leagues remains a major challenge. With the IPL, which itself is facing an injury crises, offering significantly higher contracts, PSL franchises are struggling to match those pay packages.

The PCB had taken legal action last year against South Africa's Corbin Bosch for a contract breach, handing him a one-year ban.

However, the move proved largely ineffective, as Bosch went on to secure an IPL contract in the subsequent auction, even before the PSL player draft took place.

"So the ban didn't really impact him," the source noted.

The PCB is also expected to raise the issue with other members of the International Cricket Council (ICC), in a bid to formulate a more robust framework ensuring players adhere to contractual obligations once they commit to a league.

Among the overseas players who have withdrawn from this year's PSL after signing contracts are West Indians Gudakesh Motie and Johnson Charles, Dasun Shanaka (Sri Lanka), Blessing Muzarabani (Zimbabwe), Spencer Johnson and Jake Fraser-McGurk (Australia), Ottneil Baartman (South Africa), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan), and Tymal Mills (England).

PSL welcomes new players amidst challenges

Several overseas players including former Australians Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, New Zealand's Mark Chapman and Devon Convoy, South African Tabraiz Shamshi have arrived in Lahore for the PSL.

An official with the Pakistan Cricket Board's PSL secretariat said more overseas players are expected in next 48 hours.

"Foreign coaching and support staff have also started reaching Lahore with former Australian captain Tim Paine and his staff now in Lahore," he said.

The official also confirmed that four players from Bangladesh Nahid Rana, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, and Pervaz Emon have also boarded flight for Lahore from Dhaka after getting clearance from their board and government.

The PCB announced on Sunday that because of the conflict in the region and the austerity and revenue saving measures announced by the government, the PSL matches would be held without spectators.

The board also cancelled the opening ceremony and restricted the event to just two venues -- Lahore and Karachi.