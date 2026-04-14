Zimbabwean Pacer Muzarabani Receives Two-Year Ban from PSL for IPL Commitment

Blessing Muzarabani, a Zimbabwean cricketer, faces a two-year ban from the Pakistan Super League after prioritising a contract with the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League, sparking debate about player commitments and league integrity.

IMAGE: Blessing Muzarabani impressed in the T20 World Cup and has played for KKR in the IPL. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Blessing Muzarabani banned from PSL for two years for breaching contract by choosing IPL.

Muzarabani signed with Islamabad United in PSL but opted for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL.

PSL emphasises professionalism and transparency in franchise-based leagues.

The ban highlights the importance of honouring contractual obligations in professional cricket.

Blessing Muzarabani has been handed a two year ban by the Pakistan Super League after the Zimbabwe pacer chose to play the Indian Premier League while having a deal with a PSL franchise.

Muzarabani was signed as a replacement player for Islamabad United but he decided to withdraw from PSL after being approached by Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.

"Professionalism in franchise-based leagues requires participants to act with transparency and consistency. Entering into a conflicting engagement while a prior binding agreement subsists represents a departure from the expected standards of the game.

"Such conduct, if left unaddressed, erodes the reliability of dealings and the confidence that franchises, regulators, and stakeholders place in professional engagements. The two-year ban reflects the gravity of the breach," it further emphasised," read a PSL statement.

Muzarabani's IPL Performance

Muzarabani, who impressed in the preceding T20 World Cup, has played two games for KKR thus far and took a four wicket haul against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens.