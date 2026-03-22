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'We Will Take Action': PCB Chairman Naqvi Vows Action Against Players Quitting PSL For IPL

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
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March 22, 2026 22:02 IST

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The Pakistan Cricket Board is set to take strict action against players ditching the Pakistan Super League for the Indian Premier League, following recent withdrawals by players like Dasun Shanaka and Blessing Muzarabani.

Photograph: Pakistan Super League/X

IMAGE: The players who withdraw from the PSL at the last minute to join IPL will face action, said Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi. Photograph: Pakistan Super League/X

Key Points

  • PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi vows to take action against players who withdraw from the PSL to join the IPL.
  • Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka recently withdrew from the Lahore Qalandars to join the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.
  • Blessing Muzarabani also left Islamabad United for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.
  • The PCB previously banned Corbin Bosch for a year for a similar switch to the IPL.

The Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi has vowed to pursue action against players who withdraw from the Pakistan Super League at the last minute to join the Indian Premier League, as the two T20 leagues clash for the second consecutive year.

Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka became the latest to do so, pulling out of the Lahore Qalandars squad to join the Rajasthan Royals as a replacement for the injured Sam Curran for IPL 2026.

 

Shanaka previously featured in IPL 2023 for Gujarat Titans, where he played three matches, scoring 26 runs.

Shanaka becomes the second player in recent days to leave a PSL side for an IPL franchise after Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani pulled out of his deal with Islamabad United to join Kolkata Knight Riders as the replacement for Mustafizur Rahman, who was released on instructions from the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

PCB's Stance On Player Withdrawals

"We will take action against those players according to the rules. There was a case last year, too (Corbin Bosch, who was banned from the PSL for one year), and the same thing will happen this time. Clashing with the IPL is not an issue because if players are going there, we're getting excellent players coming here as well. We could not afford to postpone the PSL because we have no other window all year," Naqvi said as per ESPNCricinfo.

Bosch was a diamond pick for Peshawar Zalmi last time, but he made a late switch to play for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

The PSL has also seen several other withdrawals, including Gudakesh Motie, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Ottneil Baartman, and Spencer Johnson, though most have attributed their exits to personal reasons.

The PSL is set to start on March 26, two days before the IPL 2026 kicks off.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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