IPL 2026: Spinners lead fightback as KKR restrict RR to 155

• IPL 2026 SCORECARD: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals

IMAGE: Kartik Tyagi celebrates the wicket of Ravindra Jadeja during the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 clash in Kolkata on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine's spin bowling partnership proved crucial for Kolkata Knight Riders, restricting Rajasthan Royals' scoring.

Rajasthan Royals' top order started strong, but a collapse was triggered by Chakaravarthy's key dismissal of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

KKR's delayed introduction of spin allowed RR's openers to capitalise early in the Powerplay.

Kartik Tyagi's death over bowling helped KKR restrict RR to a manageable total.

Wily Varun Chakaravarthy returned to his best, showing perfect chemistry with veteran Sunil Narine as Kolkata Knight Riders' spin twins dismantled Rajasthan Royals snaring five wickets between them to restrict the visitors to a below-par 155/9, in their IPL 2026 match in Kolkata on Sunday.

It could have been worse for RR had KKR not conceded ground in the Powerplay.

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IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hits a six. Photograph: BCCI

Skipper Ajinkya Rahane appeared overly defensive with his approach, delaying the introduction of spin as the Rajasthan openers -- Yashasvi Jaiswal and young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi -- raced to 63 without loss, clocking at over 10 an over against the innocuous KKR pace attack.

But when they were inserted, the much-anticipated match-up between Sooryavanshi and the experienced spin duo lived up to the expectations.

The 15-year-old struck Narine for a second-ball six, but the veteran responded with five dot balls in his first over.

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IMAGE: Sunil Narine celebrates the wicket of Donovan Ferreira. Photograph: BCCI

Chakaravarthy then dismissed him with his fourth delivery, reaching his landmark 200th T20 wicket.

Sooryavanshi's slog sweep lacked power and was taken by a well-judged Ramandeep Singh at deep midwicket.

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Rajasthan Royals' batting collapse

IMAGE: Yashaswi Jaiswal plays the ramp shot. Photograph: BCCI

That dismissal triggered a collapse as RR, cruising at nearly 10 runs per over at the halfway stage, slipped to 118/4 in 15 overs, with the run rate dropping below eight.

They lost Sooryavanshi (46 off 28), Dhruv Jurel (5), Jaiswal (39 off 29) and skipper Riyan Parag (12) in quick succession against the run of play. Skipper Parag has been the worst performer for Royals so far.

The middle phase belonged entirely to KKR's spin duo, who bowled in tandem and choked the scoring.

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KKR's spinners dominate middle overs

IMAGE: Varun Chakaravarthy celebrates with teammates after dismissing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Photograph: BCCI

Introduced in the ninth over, Chakaravarthy conceded just five runs and picked up two wickets in his first two overs, completing his spell in one stretch to finish with impressive figures of 3/14.

Narine, brought on in the fifth over, removed Jaiswal and the dangerous Donovan Ferreira (7) in his final two overs, leaving RR reeling at 124/5 in the 16th over. He ended with 2/26.

Tyagi's late wickets restrict RR

IMAGE: Yashaswi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during their 81-run partnership. Photograph: BCCI

Kartik Tyagi, who has finally got a long run in his fifth IPL season, claimed 3/22 with wickets in the death overs, including key scalps of Ravindra Jadeja (9) and Shimron Hetmyer (15) in the penultimate over, as RR's middle-order frailties resurfaced.

Electing to bat, RR won the power play racing to 63/0 as KKR's delayed use of spin allowed the openers to settle.

KKR struggled for an early breakthrough as Jaiswal and Sooryavanshi capitalised on the pace on offer, playing their shots freely against the seamers.

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IMAGE: Tim Seifert stumps Dhruv Jurel off the bowling of Varun Chakravarthy. Photograph: BCCI

A more proactive approach would have seen Narine and Chakravarthy introduced earlier, but Rahane held them back.

Narine came on only in the fifth over when Sooryavanshi was well set, while Chakravarthy -- fresh from a two-wicket haul against Gujarat Titans -- was introduced as late as the ninth over.

Once into the attack, however, both spinners made an immediate impact.

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Key Statistics:

Varun Chakravarthy completed 200 wickets in T20 cricket -- the 20th Indian bowler to achieve the landmark.

KKR pacer Kartik Tyagi picked up three wickets in the 19th over -- the 10th time a KKR bowler has bagged three wickets in a single over in the IPL.

Next Match:

April 20, 2026, 7.30 pm IST: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.