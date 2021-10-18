News
Prithvi Shaw gets his hands on BMW

Prithvi Shaw gets his hands on BMW

By Rediff Cricket
October 18, 2021 11:15 IST
IMAGE: Prithvi Shaw and his father Pankaj Shaw with their new BMW car. Photographs: Kind courtesy Prithvi Shaw/Instagram
 

Prithvi Shaw celebrated his good showing in IPL 2021 with a swanky new car.

Prithvi, who turns 22 on November 9, bought the BMW 630i M Sport car, which costs around Rs 68 lakh (Rs 6.8 million).

'Started from the bottom, now we're here!!' Prithvi -- who has had a tough childhood after he lost his mother early in life; his dad Pankaj gave up his job to focus on his only child's cricketing ambitions -- captioned his Instagram post.

Prithvi was one of Delhi Capitals' top performers in IPL 2021, hitting 479 runs in 15 games at an impressive strike rate of 159, with four half-centuries.

Rediff Cricket
Record was not on mind, says Mumbai schoolboy Shaw after hitting 546
10 things you must know about Prithvi Shaw
Brand Prithvi Shaw
Farmers stage 'rail roko' over Lakhimpur incident
Muslim woman offers special Dussehra puja
IPL 2021: Why Harshal Patel Is MVP
India's response to Chinese barbed clubs, tasers
