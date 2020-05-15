Why Pankaj Shaw is so special in Prithvi's life

May 15, 2020 11:47 IST

Prithvi Shaw posted an adorable picture on Instagram on Friday to wish his father Pankaj on his birthday.

'On this special day I want to Thank you for your support and understanding. For me you will be an awesome Dad and inspiring personality. HAPPY BIRTHDAY PAPA', Prithvi wrote.

The father-son duo have lived solely for one purpose -- to make Prithvi succeed in cricket and earn his India cap.

It is now well known how Pankaj would wake up before daybreak to make breakfast for his son before baap-beta left their home in distant Virar to catch a suburban train to Bandra, north west Mumbai, where young Prithvi would practice.

IMAGE: Pankaj learnt how to bowl so he could help his son at nets sessions. Photographs: Prithvi Shaw/Instagram

After his wife died, Pankaj sold off his business to focus on Prithvi and his cricket career.

He even learnt how to bowl so he could help his son at nets sessions.

All those sacrifices were not lost on Prithvi who remembers the hardships his father has endured.

Prithvi who is just 20, has already registered his name in the record books.

Making his Test debut in October 2018, Prithvi became the youngest Indian after Sachin Tendulkar to score a Test century.

He first came into the limelight after scoring 546 runs for his school in Mumbai's Harris Shield tournament in 2013.

Prithvi also lead India to the 2018 under-19 World Cup title.