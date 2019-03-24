Preview In Numbers: KKR vs SRH

Last updated on: March 24, 2019 14:00 IST

Rajneesh Gupta previews Game 2 in IPL 12: Kolkata Knight Riders versus Sunrisers Hyderabad.

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad's David Warner will be the IPL-12's most scrutinised player having returned after the ban over his role in the ball-tampering scandal in Cape Town on this day last year. Photograph: BCCI

7.99 Sunrisers Hyderabad's economy in the IPL 2018 -- the best among all teams.

9 Number of times Kolkata Knight Riders have beaten Sunrisers Hyderabad -- the most wins for any side against the Sunrisers.

9.11 Kolkata Knight Riders's scoring rate (runs per over) in the first six overs in IPL 2018 -- highest for any side. Sunrisers, on the other hand, had the worst scoring rate with 7.79.

10.10 The economy of Kolkata Knight Riders pacers in the IPL2018 -- the worst for any side

52 Number of wickets taken by Kolkata Knight Riders spinners in IPL 2018 -- the most by any side.

52.50 Kane Williamson's batting average while leading the Sunrisers -- the highest for any captain in the IPL.

198.59 Sunil Narine's strike rate (runs scored per 100 balls) in the first six overs in IPL 2018 -- the highest for any player facing 10 or more balls.

383 runs Number of boundaries (253 fours and 130 sixes) hit by Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2018 -- the most by any side.