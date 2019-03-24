Preview In Numbers: KKR vs SRH

Rajneesh Gupta previews Game 2 in IPL 12: Kolkata Knight Riders versus Sunrisers Hyderabad.
7.99 Sunrisers Hyderabad's economy in the IPL 2018 -- the best among all teams.
9 Number of times Kolkata Knight Riders have beaten Sunrisers Hyderabad -- the most wins for any side against the Sunrisers.
9.11 Kolkata Knight Riders's scoring rate (runs per over) in the first six overs in IPL 2018 -- highest for any side. Sunrisers, on the other hand, had the worst scoring rate with 7.79.
10.10 The economy of Kolkata Knight Riders pacers in the IPL2018 -- the worst for any side
52 Number of wickets taken by Kolkata Knight Riders spinners in IPL 2018 -- the most by any side.
52.50 Kane Williamson's batting average while leading the Sunrisers -- the highest for any captain in the IPL.
198.59 Sunil Narine's strike rate (runs scored per 100 balls) in the first six overs in IPL 2018 -- the highest for any player facing 10 or more balls.
383 runs Number of boundaries (253 fours and 130 sixes) hit by Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2018 -- the most by any side.
