VOTE! Who will win IPL-12?

IMAGE: The IPL trophy. Photograph: BCCI

Pad up... get ready to take strike!

The biggest cricketing extravaganza in the world -- the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League -- kicks off in Chennai on Saturday, March 23.

Champions Chennai Super Kings will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening game.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's CSK, which won their third title last year, will look to successfully defend the title while Virat Kohli's RCB will aim to clinch their maiden IPL title.

Three-time winners Mumbai Indians are also strong contenders while you can't write off former champions Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad or Rajasthan Royals.

A revamped Delhi Capitals are also looking to end their title drought along with Kings XI Punjab.

