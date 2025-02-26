Gill firmly perched atop ICC ODI rankings; Kohli moves up

IMAGE: Shubman Gill's 101 not out against Bangladesh was followed up by a solid 46 in the match against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy. Photograph: BCCI

India opener Shubman Gill on Wednesday consolidated his position atop the ICC ODI Batting Rankings after playing a big role in his team's qualification for the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy.

Gill, who scored a match-winning 101 not out against Bangladesh and 46 against Pakistan in Group A matches played in Dubai this past week, has gained 21 rating points and moved up to 817 rating points, increasing the gap with second-placed Babar Azam from 23 to 47 points.

Virat Kohli's unbeaten 100 against Pakistan has helped him go past New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell to fifth position, while KL Rahul has moved up two places to 15th after an unbeaten 41 against Bangladesh in opening CT match.

New Zealand batters Will Young (up eight places to 14th) and Tom Latham (up 11 places to 30th) have moved up after scoring centuries against Pakistan while Rachin Ravindra's ton against Bangladesh has lifted him 18 places to 24th. Another Kiwi batter who has gained ground is Glenn Phillips, up 12 places to 28th position.

Australia duo of Alex Carey (up four places to 50th) and Josh Inglis (up 18 places to 81st), along with Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy (up 18 places to 64th) and Jaker Ali (up 64 places to 94th) have also moved up in the latest weekly rankings update that considers performances till Tuesday.

In the bowling rankings, Keshav Maharaj and Matt Henry have broken into the top five while Adam Zampa has moved into 10th position after picking up two wickets against England in their thrilling Group B match.