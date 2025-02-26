Ranji Final: Malewar, Nair rescue Vidarbha

Young Danish Malewar led Vidarbha's recovery with a fine century as the two-time winners reached 170 for three at tea against Kerala on the first day of the Ranji Trophy final in Nagpur on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Danish Malewar and Karun Nair's 146-run stand turns the tide for Vidarbha. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/X

The seasoned Karun Nair (47 batting) was giving the 21-year-old Malewar (104 batting) company at the break, having added 146 runs after Kerala left the home team at a difficult 24/3 in the first hour of play.

Frontline pacer MD Nidheesh grabbed two wickets and and his new-ball colleague Eden Apple Tom took one before the duo of Malewar and Nair steadied the ship.

Brief scores:

Vidarbha 1st innings: 170/3 in 58 (Danish Malewar 104 batting, Karun Nair 47 batting; MD Nidheesh 2/24) vs Kerala.