Was this the reason for Pakistan's CT flop show

Was this the reason for Pakistan's CT flop show

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
February 26, 2025 17:50 IST

IMAGE: The Pakistan have been ousted from the ICC Champions Trophy after losing their first two matches to New Zealand and India. They will face Bangladesh in a dead-rubber on Thursday. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Pakistan's interim head coach and national selector Aaqib Javed on Wednesday said that injuries to Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman adversely impacted the national team's campaign in the Champions Trophy.

Aaqib said that despite being out of the semi-finals contention, the team was very much focussed on ending its tournament campaign on a winning note. Pakistan play Bangladesh in their last group game on Thursday.

 

“There is no worry about lack of motivation for the players,” he said.

Aaqib also defended the selection of the squad for the Champions Trophy insisting the best available players were picked.

The team management and selectors have faced backlash over squad selection for the Champions Trophy.

Aaqib noted that except for three changes ,the Pakistan squad was the same that had won ODI series in Australia, Zimbabwe and South Africa before the Champions Trophy.

“Certain players who are crucial for the team in specific games were missing. For example, players like Saim and Fakhar create a positive impact in matches. When they are unavailable, we have to select the team accordingly,” he said.

He also said that fans and experts tend to mix up T20 and ODI performances.

“Many factors influence a Pakistan and India match and while fans are emotionally hurt the players feel hurt, disappointed and upset even more.”

Aaqib, who was made interim head coach after the resignations of Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillispie, will end his coaching term with the match against Bangladesh but will continue to remain a member of the selection committee until the PCB decides otherwise.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
