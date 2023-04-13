News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Who's Salman Khan's Favourite Cricketer?

Who's Salman Khan's Favourite Cricketer?

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 13, 2023 19:14 IST
Salman Khan

IMAGE: Salman Khan mentions his fondness for M S Dhoni.

Salman Khan, who will be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan next week, will be a special guest on Star Sports Cricket Live show this weekend.

During the show, Salman will promote Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan while also discussing his love for cricket and IPL 2023, including his favourite cricketer.

In a promotion for the show, the superstar can be seen sharing interesting anecdotes, unheard stories about his latest film and his passion for cricket.

He specifically mentions his fondness for Mahendra Singh Dhoni, sharing a story with a group of children about a captain from North India who came to lead a team in the South.

When one of the children correctly identifies the captain as Dhoni, Salman approves, saying 'Dhoni, he is my favourite.'

 
