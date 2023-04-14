News
Top Performer: Shubman Gill's Resilient Knock

Top Performer: Shubman Gill's Resilient Knock

By LAXMI NEGI
April 14, 2023 06:46 IST
Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill, who hails from Mohali, batted exceptionally well on his home ground and scored his second fifty of the season. Photograph: BCCI

The Indian Premier League is not just a cricket league, but a festival for fans.

Every year, the league witnesses some of the biggest names in the sport representing their respective cities. As the years have gone by, the scenario has changed, and players have moved to different franchises based on various factors.

In IPL 2023, we have witnessed some exceptional performances from homegrown players representing other franchises against their home-based teams. This has been a fascinating development, as players have thrived in unfamiliar surroundings, proving that they are more than just players from their home city.

For instance, Ajinkya Rahane, a Mumbaikar, played a brilliant innings for the Chennai Super Kings against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede stadium.

Similarly, Ravichandran Ashwin, a native of Chennai, was phenomenal for the Rajasthan Royals against CSK in his hometown.

But perhaps the most heartwarming story is that of Shubman Gill who played a key role in Gujarat Titans's victory over the Punjab Kings in Mohali.

Shubman's father Lakhwinder Singh Gill moved more than 300 kilometres from Fazilka, Punjab, to Mohali so that his son could pursue his cricketing dream. And Shubman didn't disappoint, showing his class and maturity to steer his team to victory.

Gill batted exceptionally well on his home ground to score his second fifty of the season.

His partnership with opening partner Wriddhiman Saha (30) set the tone for the Titans chase, and Gill's composure in the middle overs ensured that they stayed in the game.

Despite the boundaries drying up for a phase of play for the Titans, Gill remained focused and continued to maintain the asking rate, adding another 41 runs for the second wicket with Sai Sudharsan (19).

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill brings up his half century. Photograph: BCCI

With his team not chasing a large total, Gill, along with Captain Hardik Pandya, demonstrated their strategic T20 cricket skills.

He patiently reached his fifty, scoring six fours off 40 deliveries. Despite losing wickets in quick succession during the middle overs, Gill remained a strong presence on the field, bringing the Titans within touching distance of victory.

He batted with maturity, picking his shots and rotating the strike effectively. He was also not afraid to take his time when the boundaries dried up, showing that he understands the nuances of the game.

The match, which seemed like a cakewalk for the Titans for the most part of their 154-run chase, turned out to be a nail-biter at the end, with five runs required off the last two deliveries.

Sam Curran

IMAGE: Sam Curran celebrates Shubman Gill's wicket. Photograph: BCCI

In the final over, Sam Curran bowled brilliantly, dismissing Gill. Rahul Tewatia, who has become known as 'The Iceman' for his ability to remain calm under pressure, ultimately secured victory for the Titans with a boundary past short fine leg.

Rahul Tewatia

IMAGE: Rahul Tewatia celebrates with David Miller after hitting the winning runs. Photograph: BCCI

Tewatia's match-winning shot was not his first time performing under pressure, as he has repeatedly demonstrated his ability to do so.

 
LAXMI NEGI / Rediff.com
