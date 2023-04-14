News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Turning Point: Mohit Sharma's Impressive Return

Turning Point: Mohit Sharma's Impressive Return

By LAXMI NEGI
April 14, 2023 06:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Mohit Sharma helped Gujarat Titans outclass Punjab Kings. Photograph: BCCI

Mohit Sharma could not have scripted a better return to the Indian Premier League as the 34-year-old pacer won the Player of the Match prize on his debut for the Gujarat Titans on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

After going unsold in IPL 2021 and 2022, Mohit's future in the IPL looked uncertain. But when the opportunity arose to join the Gujarat Titans in their debut season, he grabbed it with both hands.

On his return to the IPL, the medium pacer was exceptional with the ball, taking 2 wickets for just 18 runs in his four overs. His variations and accuracy were spot on, which restricted the Punjab Kings to a below-par score of 153.

The Haryana bowler made a late entry into the game, only in the 11th over. And just when Jitesh Sharma looked promising and the Punjab innings had a chance to get back on track, Mohit dismissed him for 25 runs in his second over, thanks to a smart piece of work by Wriddhiman Saha behind the wickets.

Mohit Sharma

IMAGE: Mohit Sharma celebrates removing Jitesh Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

The Punjab innings barely took off after that, and Bhanuka Rajapaksa's 26-ball 20 was unimpressive. Mohit continued to excel and got rid of the well-set Sam Curran (22 off 22) who was attempting to increase the run rate in the final two overs of the innings.

Mohit's accurate and effective bowling helped break important partnerships and put pressure on the opposition, which prevented them from scoring freely.

Mohit Sharma

IMAGE: Mohit Sharma with his player of the match trophy. Photograph: BCCI

In the penultimate over, he conceded only six runs. As a result, PBKS were unable to post a challenging total, giving GT a significant advantage in the match.

Not only was his performance on the field impressive, but his post-match interview was also inspiring.

When asked by Murali Karthik if he was unhappy about being brought in as a net bowler despite his extensive experience, he replied, 'There's no shame in being a net bowler! I thought, instead of sitting at home, why not join GT as a net bowler?'

After the thriller against Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans have recovered from their heartbreaking final-ball defeat to the Kolkata Knight Riders to get back in the race for the top spot with 3 wins in 4 matches in IPL 2023.

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
LAXMI NEGI / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Who's Salman Khan's Favourite Cricketer?
Who's Salman Khan's Favourite Cricketer?
Gyaan From Legends Lara, Murali, Steyn
Gyaan From Legends Lara, Murali, Steyn
MI Coach Praises SKY's Courage
MI Coach Praises SKY's Courage
Top Performer: Focused Shubman Gill
Top Performer: Focused Shubman Gill
ED, CBI can quiz Abhishek, jobs scam accused: HC
ED, CBI can quiz Abhishek, jobs scam accused: HC
Varanasi blasts: Court awards life term to accused
Varanasi blasts: Court awards life term to accused
Tibetan leader defends Dalai Lama over video row
Tibetan leader defends Dalai Lama over video row

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

PIX: Titans clinch thriller over PBKS

PIX: Titans clinch thriller over PBKS

We can take more risks: Hardik

We can take more risks: Hardik

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances