Turning Point: Mohit Sharma's Impressive Return

IMAGE: Mohit Sharma helped Gujarat Titans outclass Punjab Kings. Photograph: BCCI

Mohit Sharma could not have scripted a better return to the Indian Premier League as the 34-year-old pacer won the Player of the Match prize on his debut for the Gujarat Titans on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

After going unsold in IPL 2021 and 2022, Mohit's future in the IPL looked uncertain. But when the opportunity arose to join the Gujarat Titans in their debut season, he grabbed it with both hands.

On his return to the IPL, the medium pacer was exceptional with the ball, taking 2 wickets for just 18 runs in his four overs. His variations and accuracy were spot on, which restricted the Punjab Kings to a below-par score of 153.

The Haryana bowler made a late entry into the game, only in the 11th over. And just when Jitesh Sharma looked promising and the Punjab innings had a chance to get back on track, Mohit dismissed him for 25 runs in his second over, thanks to a smart piece of work by Wriddhiman Saha behind the wickets.

IMAGE: Mohit Sharma celebrates removing Jitesh Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

The Punjab innings barely took off after that, and Bhanuka Rajapaksa's 26-ball 20 was unimpressive. Mohit continued to excel and got rid of the well-set Sam Curran (22 off 22) who was attempting to increase the run rate in the final two overs of the innings.

Mohit's accurate and effective bowling helped break important partnerships and put pressure on the opposition, which prevented them from scoring freely.

IMAGE: Mohit Sharma with his player of the match trophy. Photograph: BCCI

In the penultimate over, he conceded only six runs. As a result, PBKS were unable to post a challenging total, giving GT a significant advantage in the match.

Not only was his performance on the field impressive, but his post-match interview was also inspiring.

When asked by Murali Karthik if he was unhappy about being brought in as a net bowler despite his extensive experience, he replied, 'There's no shame in being a net bowler! I thought, instead of sitting at home, why not join GT as a net bowler?'

After the thriller against Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans have recovered from their heartbreaking final-ball defeat to the Kolkata Knight Riders to get back in the race for the top spot with 3 wins in 4 matches in IPL 2023.