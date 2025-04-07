HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Varun Believes In This Superstition...

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 07, 2025 15:25 IST

Varun Chakaravarthy

 

Varun Chakravarthy is currently the top bowler in India in T20Is.

Chakravarthy went wicketless in his first two IPL 2025 games, but in the last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad last Thursday, April 4, he picked three wickets at the Eden Gardens.

The 30 year old's confidence will be sky-high going into the match against Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday.

Ahead of the match he was sat down by the KKR social media team who got him to answer some rapid fire questions, all this while teammate Venkatesh Iyer was pranking him in the background.

'Knights' Super Over ft. Varun Chakaravarthy! A super fun interaction with our mystery man,' KKR captioned the video.

From his favourite wicket to the cricketing superstition he follows, Chakravarthy answered all the fun questions...

 

SEE: Varun Chakravarthy on superstitions and his variations in bowling. VIDEO: KKR/X
REDIFF CRICKET
Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

