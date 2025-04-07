SEE: When Digvesh Rathi met his idol Sunil Narine

IMAGE: LSG's Digvesh Rathi's fanboy moment when he met KKR legend Sunil Narine on Sunday. Photograph: LSG/X

Digvesh Rathi met his idol Sunil Narine during their respective training sessions on Sunday.

Rathi's Lucknow Super Giants and Narine's Kolkata Knight Riders face-off in the first of the double-header in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Rishabh Pant introduced Rathi to Narine and told the Windies legend: 'Everyday he talks about you.'

After bagging the Player of the Match award against Mumbai Indians on Friday, Rathi revealed: 'I fell in love with bowling after watching Sunil Narine. I want to stay calm like him, attack batters, and be fearless in crunch situations.'

Rathi's sweet fanboy moment turned hysterical when Rathi's LSG teammate Nicholas Pooran asked him about his celebrations.

Watch what transpired video below...

SEE: LSG'S Digvesh Rathi meets his idol Sunil Narine. VIDEO: X