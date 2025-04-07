HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » SEE: When Digvesh Rathi met his idol Sunil Narine

SEE: When Digvesh Rathi met his idol Sunil Narine

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 07, 2025 13:51 IST

x

LSG's Digvesh Rathi's fanboy moment when he met KKR legend Sunil Narine on Sunday

IMAGE: LSG's Digvesh Rathi's fanboy moment when he met KKR legend Sunil Narine on Sunday. Photograph: LSG/X

Digvesh Rathi met his idol Sunil Narine during their respective training sessions on Sunday.

Rathi's Lucknow Super Giants and Narine's Kolkata Knight Riders face-off in the first of the double-header in Kolkata on Tuesday. 

 

Rishabh Pant introduced Rathi to Narine and told the Windies legend: 'Everyday he talks about you.'

After bagging the Player of the Match award against Mumbai Indians on Friday, Rathi revealed: 'I fell in love with bowling after watching Sunil Narine. I want to stay calm like him, attack batters, and be fearless in crunch situations.'

Rathi's sweet fanboy moment turned hysterical when Rathi's LSG teammate Nicholas Pooran asked him about his celebrations. 

Watch what transpired video below...

 

 SEE: LSG'S Digvesh Rathi meets his idol Sunil Narine. VIDEO: X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

After Fines, Has Rathi Learnt Lesson?
After Fines, Has Rathi Learnt Lesson?
'Main apni bowling enjoy kar raha hoon bas'
'Main apni bowling enjoy kar raha hoon bas'
Sensational Siraj Rocks Hyderabad!
Sensational Siraj Rocks Hyderabad!
Was This Catch Legal?
Was This Catch Legal?
'Siraj has risen as a complete bowler'
'Siraj has risen as a complete bowler'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Iconic Bakeries Of Mumbai

webstory image 2

India's 8 Most Beautiful Streets

webstory image 3

India's 10 Top Islands In The Sun

VIDEOS

Visuals of India's first vertical lift sea bridge2:28

Visuals of India's first vertical lift sea bridge

CM Yogi holds 'Janta Darshan' in Gorakhpur0:56

CM Yogi holds 'Janta Darshan' in Gorakhpur

Watch: Slogans, ruckus disrupt J-K assembly over Waqf Amendment Act5:18

Watch: Slogans, ruckus disrupt J-K assembly over Waqf...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD