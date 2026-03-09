HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
PM Modi's message for Team India after historic triumph

March 09, 2026 11:08 IST

'This victory also tells us that with hard work in the right direction, every goal can be achieved.'

India's Axar Patel celebrates with his son in tow as India win the T20 World Cup on Sunday

IMAGE: India's Axar Patel celebrates with his son in tow as India win the T20 World Cup on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Indian men's cricket team's win in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday, where they defeated New Zealand to defend their title and become the first team to win two successive T20 World Cups.

 

In a post on X on Monday, PM Modi wrote: "By winning the T20 Cricket World Cup, Team India has proven that the confluence of determination, restraint, and self-confidence is the fundamental mantra for success in life. This victory also tells us that with hard work in the right direction, every goal can be achieved. One should constantly and steadily protect one's aspirations with that. Exert effort with patience; then success is certain.'

India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, defeated the Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand by a huge 96-run margin to defend their T20 World Cup title. With the win, India became the first team to win the T20 World Cup at home, the first team to win it back-to-back after securing the 2024 edition as well, and also became the first team to win it three times (2007, 2024, 2026).

