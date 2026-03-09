T20 World Cup: Dhoni's Sweet Message For 'Coach Sahab'

'Intensity with smile is a killer combo, very well done.'

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Instagram post, congratulating the Indian cricket team. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mahendra Singh Dhoni/Instagram

Key Points India's World Cup-winning captains Kapil Dev, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Rohit Sharma were present at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad to watch the T20 World Cup final.

'History gets created at Ahmedabad, big congratulations to the team and support staff and to all the fans of Indian Cricket Team worldwide,' Dhoni, who led India to its first T20 World Cup win in 2007, posted.

India's T20 World Cup triumph in Ahmedabad on Sunday got the mostly social media-shy Mahendra Singh Dhoni to log back on, to congratulate the Indian cricket team.

After nearly two years, Dhoni posted on Instagram, telling Coach Gautam Gambhir how good a smile looks on his intense face.

'Such a pleasure to see all of you play. Coach Sahab, smile looks great on you, intensity with smile is a killer combo, very well done. Enjoy guys...BUMRAH ke baare mein kuch na likhoon tou hi acha hai. CHAMPION BOWLER,' he added.

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Rohit Sharma chat with ICC Chairman Jay Shah during the T20 World Cup final between India and New Zealand on Sunday. Photograph: Screengrab/X

Dhoni watched from the VIP box as India thrashed New Zealand by 96 runs to win the trophy for an unprecedented third time.



Dhoni also led India to its second 50 overs World Cup title in 2011. Rohit Sharma's side added a second T20 World Cup title in 2024.