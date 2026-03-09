T20 World Cup: Hardik Celebrates Win With A Kiss

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya celebrates with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma after India beat New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final. Photographs: Amit Dave/Reuters

Hardik Pandya capped his second T20 World Cup triumph by celebrating with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma after India thrashed New Zealand by 96 runs in the final in Ahmedabad on Sunday.



The all-rounder chipped in with 18 runs while taking 1/36 with the ball in India's dominating performance in the final at the Narendra Modi stadium.

Post the victory, Hardik shared the joy with girlfriend Mahieka, who cheered passionately from the stands.

A jubilant Mahieka planted a kiss on Hardik before the couple broke in a dance to celebrate India's historic back-to-back T20 World Cup titles.