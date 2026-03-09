HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » T20 World Cup: Hardik Celebrates Win With A Kiss

T20 World Cup: Hardik Celebrates Win With A Kiss

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

March 09, 2026 06:27 IST

x

Hardik Pandya with Mahieka Sharma

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya celebrates with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma after India beat New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final. Photographs: Amit Dave/Reuters

Key Points

  • Hardik Pandya is one of eight Indian cricketers who featured in India's T20 World Cup triumph in 2024.
  • India became the first team to successfully defend the T20 World Cup title.
  • India also become the first team to win three T20 World Cup titles.

Hardik Pandya capped his second T20 World Cup triumph by celebrating with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma after India thrashed New Zealand by 96 runs in the final in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Hardik is one of the eight Indian stars, who also featured in India's T20 World Cup triumph in 2024.

Hardik Pandya with Mahieka Sharma

The all-rounder chipped in with 18 runs while taking 1/36 with the ball in India's dominating performance in the final at the Narendra Modi stadium.

Hardik Pandya with Mahieka Sharma

Post the victory, Hardik shared the joy with girlfriend Mahieka, who cheered passionately from the stands.

Hardik Pandya with Mahieka Sharma

A jubilant Mahieka planted a kiss on Hardik before the couple broke in a dance to celebrate India's historic back-to-back T20 World Cup titles.

Hardik Pandya

 
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Bumrah and Angad's Priceless Moment
Bumrah and Angad's Priceless Moment
Sanju Samson Reveals His Comeback Secret: Sachin Tendulkar
Sanju Samson Reveals His Comeback Secret: Sachin Tendulkar
From Samson to Bumrah: The men who made India invincible
From Samson to Bumrah: The men who made India invincible
How Gambhir's bold moves made India T20 champs again
How Gambhir's bold moves made India T20 champs again
'Phenomenal Win': Virat Kohli Celebrates India's T20 WC Win
'Phenomenal Win': Virat Kohli Celebrates India's T20 WC Win

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Grandest Greatest Gujarati Recipes

webstory image 2

9 Countries With Surprisingly Different Native Names

webstory image 3

National Reading Day: 8 Lovely Libraries You Must See

VIDEOS

Vicky Kaushal Arrives in Style at Mohak Nahta's Pre-Wedding Party0:23

Vicky Kaushal Arrives in Style at Mohak Nahta's...

Too Hot to Handle: Sonal Chauhan Stuns Fans1:27

Too Hot to Handle: Sonal Chauhan Stuns Fans

Radhika Madan Spotted in a Stunning Classy Look1:36

Radhika Madan Spotted in a Stunning Classy Look

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO