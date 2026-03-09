'Best white-ball team': Cricket greats salute India's T20 WC title win

The cricketing world hailed India after their dominant 96-run win over New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final, with legends praising the team's power-packed batting and Jasprit Bumrah's brilliance.

IMAGE: India's Suryakumar Yadav lifts the trophy with teammates as they celebrate after winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Sunday. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

The cricketing world hailed white‑ball powerhouse India as they etched their name deeper into history with a third men’s Twenty20 World Cup title on Sunday, defeating New Zealand by 96 runs in Ahmedabad.

Opener Sanju Samson continued his prolific run with a third successive 80‑plus score, earning him the player‑of‑the‑tournament award, while pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah delivered a remarkable 4‑15 on a flat track to claim player‑of‑the‑match honours.

Tendulkar hailed the team's performance and shared a glimpse of celebrations outside his Mumbai home.

'Winning the World Cup twice in a row, the first time any team has done so in the T20 format. Totally deserving and rightful winners of the trophy. What a fantastic performance by our team and a special brand of cricket on display. Well done, Team India. Jai Hind! Not in Mumbai to witness the celebration happening outside my house and all over the country. What an evening it has been. Incredible work, Team India.'

Speaking on Sky Sports, former England captain Nasser Hussain said: 'India's formula is pretty simple. A batting line‑up full of powerful hitters that will get you an above‑par score and a bowler in Bumrah, who makes a below‑par score probably enough. He's an absolute genius, and when you combine those two elements, they're virtually unbeatable.'

Fellow Sky Sports pundit and former England cricketer Michael Atherton said India were worthy champions.

'India have given opportunities to the right people at the right time'

IMAGE: India players celenrate with the tricolour as they take a lap of honour after their win. Photograph: ANI Photo

'India are more than a pre-eminent T20 side. They are the pre-eminent white-ball side at the moment," he said. "In the last few ICC global events before today they have won 30 out of 32 games. They are the strongest side in white-ball cricket.'

Former India captain Ajinkya Rahane wrote on X: 'Well deserved T20 World Cup title for Team India. A campaign marked by strong performances and great teamwork'

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar credited India’s success to structural strength and long‑term planning.

'India have proven they are thinking in the correct manner and they have given opportunities to the right people at the right time,' Akhtar said on tapmad YouTube channel.

'The speed at which India is going and the way they are investing in their system, and also the way they respect their elder generation of cricket, is commendable.'

Former India captain and ex BCCI president Sourav Ganguly wrote on social media: 'Congratulations India for winning the T20 World Cup... Very powerful side... Got better in the bigger games... Indian cricket in great place. Women's champion, under-19 champion and now the men's T20 champions.'

'India are the best T20 team by a good distance...'

Former West Indies captain and current coach Daren Sammy said India had been the team to beat throughout the tournament recalling his words.

'Like I said from day one. In order the win the @ICC WC T20 you have to beat India in a knockout match. No team did that. Congrats to @BCCI on their 3rd WT20 title. Hard luck to the @BLACKCAPS (Very Consistent Team)," wrote the head coach of West Indies who were eliminated by India in the Super Eight stage in Kolkata.

Former England skipper Vaughan termed India the best white-ball side in the world.

'India are the best T20 team by a good distance .. Plus the best 50 over team by a good distance .. they will take some stopping in white ball cricket. they have taken the game to a different level.'

Vaughan also picked Jasprit Bumrah as his player of the tournament, while noting: "but you can get them in Test cricket..."

'Best team won the tournament!'

Former South Africa cricketer Herschelle Gibbs wrote: "Convincing win by India, congrats on taking home the spoils."

'Best team won the tournament! Best team by a mile too!' Kevin Pietersen wrote in praise of India's dominance.

ICC chairman Jay Shah also congratulated the team for creating history while acknowledging New Zealand's run to the final.

"What an incredible finale to the most global and accessible @ICC event ever! Congrats to India, who became the first team to win back-to-back #T20WorldCup titles. Well done to Suryakumar Yadav and the whole squad and staff. Congrats also to @BLACKCAPS for their great campaign," Shah wrote.

With India now holding three T20 World Cup titles, captain Suryakumar Yadav said the side would definitely aim to chase gold at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028, when they will also target another T20 World Cup crown.