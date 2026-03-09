T20 World Cup Final, India vs New Zealand: Sanju Samson Reveals His Comeback Secret: Sachin Tendulkar

'After the New Zealand series I was broke, I was completely out of my mind. My dreams were shattered.'

IMAGE: Sanju Samson hits out during the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Sanju Samson revealed that his stunning turnaround with the bat in the T20 World Cup was made possible only by the guidance from the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who came to his rescue during a rough patch in his career.



Samson continued his superb run with the bat, stroking a match-winning 89 from 42 balls to power India to a thumping 96-run victory against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final in Ahmedabad on Sunday.



India created history as the first team to successfully defend the T20 World Cup title and the first win to win the title three times.



Kerala wicketkeeper-batter Samson lost his place in the team after his poor run with the bat in the five-match series against New Zealand at home in January. After being excluded for the first few games he was brought back for the group match against Namibia.



Samson took time to find his bearings but soon repaid the team management's faith with a match-winning knock -- 97 from 50 balls -- a must-win match Super 8s match against West Indies. He again starred with the bat with a 42-ball 89 against England in the semi-finals and notched up the same score in the final.



He was named the player of the tournament after amassing 321 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 199.



Samson, 31, revealed how he reached out to Tendulkar during the tour of Australia last year when he struggled to make it to the playing XI -- a move which helped him rediscover his batting form.



"I have been in constant touch with Sachin Tendulkar sir. I think when I was sitting outside in Australia, I was not getting a game. That was when I thought 'what is the mindset required now?' So, I reached out to (Tendukar) sir and I had big conversations with him," Samson said after the match.



'And yesterday also, he called me up to check how am I feeling. Getting a guidance from someone like him, what more can I ask for? I think that clarity, that game preparation, that game awareness, that game sense, I think I am very grateful for everyone who supported me."



Samson admitted he was left 'broken' after he tallied just 46 runs in the five-match series against New Zealand at home in January.



"After the New Zealand series I was broke, I was completely out of my mind. My dreams were shattered. I was thinking 'what else can I do?' But God had different plans. Suddenly I came back into the crucial games and I did what I could for my country. I am very proud and very happy that I was courageous enough to dream about it. And actually, things have turned up so nicely for me."



"This feels like a dream, feels a bit surreal. To be honest, it started one-two years before. When I was in the 2024 World Cup team where I didn't play, I kept visualising, kept on working and this was exactly what I wanted to do.



"This itself is very big for me, I want to enjoy it right now and then after a few days will figure out what more to do."