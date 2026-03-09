Have Always Believed In Miracles: Sanju

'Thanking each and every one of you for all the prayers and wishes... Let the celebrations begin. Jai Hind.'

IMAGE: Sanju Samson kisses the T20 World Cup trophy after India's win on Sunday. Photograph: Sanju Samson/Instagram

Sanju Samson, who almost single-handedly guided the team to the T20 World Cup final and starred again in the title clash against New Zealand with 89 off 42 balls on Sunday, thanked his fans for their prayers.

Key Points Sanju Samson was named Player of the Tournament for amassing 321 runs in five matches.

Kuldeep Yadav happy to see Sanju Samson get rewarded for his hard work.



Samson became only the third player to score a half-ton in a semi-final and a final at a T20 World Cup. He was named the player of the T20 World Cup after amassing 321 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 199.

'Have always believed in Miracles!! Thanking each and every one of you for all the prayers and wishes... Let the celebrations begin. Jai Hind,' Samson wrote on Instagram.

His 89 in the 2026 T20 World Cup final, was also the highest individual score in a T20 World Cup final, surpassing Marlon Samuels' 85 (2016) and Kane Williamson's 86 (2021).

'I am very happy to see him get the rewards of his hard work over the years'

IMAGE: Sanju Samson en route to his free-flowing 89 in the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Kuldeep Yadav expressed happiness about Samson's recent success.

"It was an important victory. The tournament for us went very well, and we were preparing for this for a very long time. This is what you play cricket for," Kuldeep told ANI.

"Every time you participate in an ICC tournament, you want to win the trophy. I congratulate the team and also thank the fans for supporting us."

"I am very happy for Sanju Samson, who performed very well. I have shared my cricketing journey with him since the Under-12s, and I am very happy to see him get the rewards of his hard work over the years."