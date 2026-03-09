HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » Have Always Believed In Miracles: Sanju

Have Always Believed In Miracles: Sanju

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 09, 2026 11:02 IST

x

'Thanking each and every one of you for all the prayers and wishes... Let the celebrations begin. Jai Hind.'

Sanju Samson kisses the T20 World Cup trophy after India's win on Sunday

IMAGE: Sanju Samson kisses the T20 World Cup trophy after India's win on Sunday. Photograph: Sanju Samson/Instagram

Sanju Samson, who almost single-handedly guided the team to the T20 World Cup final and starred again in the title clash against New Zealand with 89 off 42 balls on Sunday, thanked his fans for their prayers.

Key Points

  • Sanju Samson was named Player of the Tournament for amassing 321 runs in five matches.
  • 'Thanking each and every one of you for all the prayers and wishes... Let the celebrations begin. Jai Hind.'
  • Kuldeep Yadav happy to see Sanju Samson get rewarded for his hard work.
 

Samson became only the third player to score a half-ton in a semi-final and a final at a T20 World Cup. He was named the player of the T20 World Cup after amassing 321 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 199.

'Have always believed in Miracles!! Thanking each and every one of you for all the prayers and wishes... Let the celebrations begin. Jai Hind,' Samson wrote on Instagram.

His 89 in the 2026 T20 World Cup final, was also the highest individual score in a T20 World Cup final, surpassing Marlon Samuels' 85 (2016) and Kane Williamson's 86 (2021).

'I am very happy to see him get the rewards of his hard work over the years'

Sanju Samson bats en route his free-flowing 89 in the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand on Sunday

IMAGE: Sanju Samson en route to his free-flowing 89 in the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Kuldeep Yadav expressed happiness about Samson's recent success.

"It was an important victory. The tournament for us went very well, and we were preparing for this for a very long time. This is what you play cricket for," Kuldeep told ANI.

"Every time you participate in an ICC tournament, you want to win the trophy. I congratulate the team and also thank the fans for supporting us."

"I am very happy for Sanju Samson, who performed very well. I have shared my cricketing journey with him since the Under-12s, and I am very happy to see him get the rewards of his hard work over the years."

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Dhoni's Sweet Message For 'Coach Sahab'
Dhoni's Sweet Message For 'Coach Sahab'
Hardik Celebrates Win With A Kiss
Hardik Celebrates Win With A Kiss
Gambhir Dedicates T20 World Cup Victory To Dravid and Laxman
Gambhir Dedicates T20 World Cup Victory To Dravid and Laxman
Bumrah and Angad's Priceless Moment
Bumrah and Angad's Priceless Moment
Sanju Samson Reveals His Comeback Secret: Sachin Tendulkar
Sanju Samson Reveals His Comeback Secret: Sachin Tendulkar

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

webstory image 2

7 Foods Best Had Before Bed For Better Sleep

webstory image 3

Just How Educated Are These Actors?

VIDEOS

Taapsee, Sophie, Urmila Attend Special Women's Day Brunch1:31

Taapsee, Sophie, Urmila Attend Special Women's Day Brunch

Fans dance outside Mumbai airport as India crushes New Zealand1:35

Fans dance outside Mumbai airport as India crushes New...

TV personality Shefali Bagga celebrates Indias T20 World Cup victory0:36

TV personality Shefali Bagga celebrates Indias T20 World...

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO