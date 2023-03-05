WPL: 'We weren't able to obtain medical clearance on time'

IMAGE: Gujarat Giants lost the WPL opener to Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Stadium. Photograph: Photograph: Deepak Malik / SPORTZPICS

Women's Premier League (WPL) franchise Gujarat Giants on Sunday said that they were not able to obtain a timely medical clearance for all-rounder Deandra Dottin, which caused them to replace her with Australian all-rounder Kim Garth for the league.

Earlier on Saturday, Dottin was ruled out of the WPL, with franchise saying that Dottin was "recovering from a medical situation".

In response to it, Dottin had tweeted, "I really appreciate all the messages but truth be told I'm recovering from nothing but the Holy Ghost anointing thank you #GodIsGood #GodIsInControl."

On Sunday, Giants issued a statement saying, "Deandra is a world-class player and a wonderful signing for the franchise. Unfortunately, we were unable to obtain a medical clearance before the defined deadline for this season, such clearances are a requirement of all players participating in the WPL. We look forward to seeing her return to the field soon. Subject to the clearance of her medical report, she will be part of the Gujarat Giants squad in the upcoming seasons."

Giants had bought Dottin at Rs 60 Lakh. Her base price was Rs 50 lakh.

Garth on the other hand, went unsold in the auctions held last month. She had shifted to Australia after completing necessary formalities and inked a three-year-deal with Melbourne Stars in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL). She was part of the Aussie squad which won the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa, though she did not play a match.

Garth joined the Giants squad on Friday but did not play the tournament opener against Mumbai Indians, which Giants lost by a massive 143 runs.