WPL opening ceremony: AP Dhillon, Kiara, Kriti sizzle

The grand opening ceremony for inaugural Women's Premier League kicked off at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday.
Bollywood actor Kiara Advani grooved to songs like Bijli.
The crowd also saw exuberant performances from another tinsel town actress, Kriti Sanon who danced on songs like Chak De India, Coca Cola and Thumkeshwari and ended her performance with Param Sundari.
Dressed in black, AP Dillon took the centre stage with Brown Munde the song that propelled him to superstardom. Hit songs like Kehndi Hundi Si and Eh Munde Pagal Ne Saare followed.
Putting up a fabulous performance, the stars had the spectators all geared up for the match.