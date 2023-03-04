WPL opening ceremony: AP Dhillon, Kiara, Kriti sizzle

IMAGE: Kiara Advani performs during the WPL opening ceremony. Photograph: BCCI/WPL

The grand opening ceremony for inaugural Women's Premier League kicked off at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday.

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani grooved to songs like Bijli.

IMAGE: Kriti Sanon ended her performance with ‘Param Sundari’. Photograph: BCCI/WPL

The crowd also saw exuberant performances from another tinsel town actress, Kriti Sanon who danced on songs like Chak De India, Coca Cola and Thumkeshwari and ended her performance with Param Sundari.

IMAGE: AP Dillon took the centre stage with ‘Brown Munde’. Photograph: BCCI/WPL

Dressed in black, AP Dillon took the centre stage with Brown Munde the song that propelled him to superstardom. Hit songs like Kehndi Hundi Si and Eh Munde Pagal Ne Saare followed.

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/WPL

Putting up a fabulous performance, the stars had the spectators all geared up for the match.