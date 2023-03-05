PIX! WPL 2023: DC vs RCB, Halftime photos

IMAGE: After being invited to bat, Delhi Capitals posted a solid total against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their WPL opener. Photograph: Photograph: Arjun Singh / SPORTZPICS

After being invited to bat Delhi Capitals put up a massive total against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday.

IMAGE: Skipper Meg Lanning hammered a 43-ball 72. Photograph: Photograph: Arjun Singh / SPORTZPICS

Playing in their opening encounter, RCB won the toss and opted to bowl first in Mumbai. The Capitals openers hammered the RCB bowlers around to park to score the second highest total in women’s T20’s.

IMAGE: Shafali Verma top scored for the Delhi Capitals. Photograph: Photograph: Arjun Singh / SPORTZPICS

The opening partnership between skipper Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma set the stage as the Capitals posted a massive 223/2 after 20 overs.

The opening pair put up a sizzling stand of 162 off 87, before Heather Knight gave RCB the breakthrough. Knight picked up two consecutive wickets, removing both openers to put the breaks.

IMAGE: Heather Knight handed RCB the breakthrough. Photograph: Photograph: Arjun Singh / SPORTZPICS

Knight’s spirit lifted RCB’s spirits, but only momentarily. Marizanne Kapp and Jemimah Rodrigues took over the baton from their openers as the pair added a scintillating stand.

IMAGE: DC set RCB a massive target in their WPL opener. Photograph: Photograph: Arjun Singh / SPORTZPICS

Kapp and Rodrigues added a quick fire 61 off 30 for the third wicket partnership to guide Capitals to a massive total. While Kapp scored a quick fire 17-ball 39, Rodrigues hammered a 15-ball 22.