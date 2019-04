Last updated on: April 17, 2019 09:31 IST

Chris Gayle seems to be making the most of his time in India.

The Kings XI Punjab run-machine is not only making heads turn with his explosive batting in IPL-12, but off the field too the West Indian is a huge fan favourite with his posts on social media.

Gayle, who dubs himself Universe Boss, reveals his affection for Indian cuisine via his quirky Instaposts.

IMAGE: 'Murgh-Biryani with spiced Chicken Body...' UB captions this Instapic.

IMAGE: 'Masala Omelette Body....' No points for guessing what UB had for brekker!

IMAGE: 'Steam Rice & Butter Chicken Body....'

Is this the secret of Gayle's super sixes in this year's IPL?