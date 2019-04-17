PIX: Kohli, Anushka invite RCB teammates for dinner

April 17, 2019 18:15 IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore hasn’t had the best of outings in this edition’s Indian Premier League.

Virat Kohli and his boys lost their match against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai but it didn’t stop the skipper from inviting his teammates for dinner at his Mumbai residence.

Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma turned perfect hosts for the team members.

Yuzvendra Chahal was all smiles while posing with the couple. He wrote, "Thank you for the wonderful dinner last night @virat.kohli @anushkasharma #goodtimes."

“Thank you @virat.kohli and @anushkasharma for hosting such a lovely dinner party,” wrote Himmat Singh.

Devdutt Padikkal also thanked the power couple. “Thank you so much @virat.kohli and @anushkasharma for hosting us.”

Anushka and Virat were seen posing with Chahal, Himmat, Devdutt and Saini in the photos.

RCB has lost seven out of their eight matches in the T20 tournament and is languish at the bottom.

Royal Challengers' hopes of making it to the playoffs has all but gone.