Watch: Ashwin breaks into Bhangra after KXIP beat Rajasthan Royals

April 17, 2019 17:27 IST

Kings XI Punjab skipper Ravichandran Ashwin did the customary Bhangra dance after Kings XI Punjab's win over Rajasthan Royals, in Mohali, on Tuesday.

It has become a ritual for the Kings XI Punjab players to do the Bhangra after every win on their home ground and Ashwin had to do the same.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood was also seen dancing to the tunes of the dhol along with Ashwin, who was even picked up by one of the dholwallahs.

Kings XI Punjab did the double over Rajasthan Royals as they got the better of the 2008 winners by 12 runs at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium.

Punjab have now made their way to the fourth spot in the points table having won five of their nine games including four losses. They now have 10 points in their tally.

