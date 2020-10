PIX: When you love cricket so much...

October 22, 2020 17:04 IST

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Sanjida Islam/Instagram

Bangladesh lady cricketer Sanjida Islam posted her pre-wedding photoshoot on a cricket pitch in a saree with bangles and ornaments made of flowers.

The 24 year old married Mim Mosaddeak, a first-class cricketer from Rangpur.

In the photoshoot Sanjida nails her poses with bat in hand. Her cover drive and pull shot in a saree have since gone viral online.

No doubt delighted by her passion for cricket, the International Cricket Council shared glimpses from Sanjida's photoshoot.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Sanjida Islam/Instagram

Sanjida made her international debut against Ireland in a T20I game in August 2012. In June 2018, she was part of Bangladesh's squad that won its first Women's Asia Cup title, winning the 2018 Women's T20 Asia Cup tournament.