Preity Zinta's 20th Covid test!

Kings XI Punjab co-owner Preity Zinta, who is in Dubai for the Indian Premier League, shared her experience of living in a bio-bubble and called herself the 'COVID test queen' as she got tested for coronavirus for a 20th time.
Preity posted a video in which a paramedic is seen taking a nasal swab. She can be heard saying: 'I think this is my 20th COVID-19 test. I have become the Covid test queen.'
The Veer Zaara star also explained how it is like to be living inside a bio bubble. The bio bubble is a secure environment, cut-off from the outside world, to ensure safety for the IPL players, franchise staff and crew members in these dire times of COVID-19.
Preity's test didn't impress celebrity fitness trainer Deannne Pandey who said it wasn't done the right way.
'Yours was so easy... I have taken five and they push the swab right inside further into your nose,' declared actress Ananya Panday's aunt.
Preity hasn't stepped out of the bio-bubble but generously treats us to glimpses of what her team is up to.