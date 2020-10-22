News
Preity Zinta's 20th Covid test!

Preity Zinta's 20th Covid test!

By Rediff Cricket
October 22, 2020 14:25 IST
Preity Zinta

IMAGE: Preity Zinta calls herself 'COVID test queen'. Photograph: Preity Zinta/Twitter

Kings XI Punjab co-owner Preity Zinta, who is in Dubai for the Indian Premier League, shared her experience of living in a bio-bubble and called herself the 'COVID test queen' as she got tested for coronavirus for a 20th time.

Preity posted a video in which a paramedic is seen taking a nasal swab. She can be heard saying: 'I think this is my 20th COVID-19 test. I have become the Covid test queen.'

 

 

Video: Kind Courtesy Preity Zinta/Twitter

The Veer Zaara star also explained how it is like to be living inside a bio bubble. The bio bubble is a secure environment, cut-off from the outside world, to ensure safety for the IPL players, franchise staff and crew members in these dire times of COVID-19.

Preity Zinta

Preity's test didn't impress celebrity fitness trainer Deannne Pandey who said it wasn't done the right way.

'Yours was so easy... I have taken five and they push the swab right inside further into your nose,' declared actress Ananya Panday's aunt.

Preity hasn't stepped out of the bio-bubble but generously treats us to glimpses of what her team is up to.

Rediff Cricket
