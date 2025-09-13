PIX: When Bhajji met Waugh!

'From admiring him as a youngster, to playing alongside him, and now sharing stories on cricket and beyond.'

IMAGE: Harbhajan Singh and Steve Waugh. Photographs: Kind Courtesy Harbhajan Singh/X

Former Team India leg-spinner Harbhajan Singh had a meeting with his idol -- former Australia skipper Steve Waugh - and he took to social media to share his excitement.

Bhajji shared the photographs with the caption 'Breakfast with Steve Waugh'.

"Breakfast with the great Steve Waugh! From admiring him as a youngster, to playing alongside him, and now sharing stories on cricket and beyond — always a pleasure catching up #stevewaugh," he tweeted.

Interestingly, Harbhajan and Waugh were involved in one of the most peculiar dismissals in the history of Test cricket.

In the series opener in Chennai in 2001, Waugh was given out for handling the ball bowled by Harbhajan, becoming the sixth batsman in Test history to be dismissed in this manner.

Also, Waugh fell to Harbhajan twice in the second Test in Kolkata, widely regarded as one of the most astonishing Tests of the modern era.

India, riding on a gritty show by VVS Laxman, Rahul Dravid, and Harbhajan, won the match by 171 runs after being forced to follow-on, only the third instance since the inspection of Test cricket in 1877.

Waugh is in India as part of a promotional campaign for Australia Essence, a company that he has co-founded which aims to bring premium Australian brands across food, wellness, and lifestyle to the country's consumers.