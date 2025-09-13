India's 5 Memorable T20 Wins Vs Pakistan

The Asia Cup will finally get some much needed spark when India and Pakistan lock horns in Dubai on Sunday.



Surprisingly, the buzz is missing this time around. Tickets for the high-profile match, which are usually snapped up within minutes, are still lying unsold with the locals in the UAE showing little interest. A long, three week format starting with group games and then the Super Fours hasn't helped either.



The organisers will be hoping that India versus Pakistan revives the Asia Cup. However, on paper, this looks like one-sided contest, with title favourites India miles ahead of Pakistan on form and balance.



India enjoy a dominant 9-3 win loss record against Pakistan in T20 Internationals, including a 7-1 margin in T20 World Cups.



In the Asia Cup, India lead 10-6 overall across the two formats (eight wins in ODIs and two wins in T20s), while Pakistan have managed five wins in the ODI format and one T20 victory.



Check out India's 5 memorable victories against Pakistan in T20 Internationals:





2007 T20 World Cup Final, Johannesburg

IMAGE: India's players celebrate winning the inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup after defeating Pakistan in the final. Photograph: Mike Hutchings/Reuters

India's triumph against Pakistan in the inaugural T20 World Cup final in Johannesburg remains one of its greatest wins over their fiercest rivals.



Led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni, a young Indian side edged Pakistan by five runs in a thrilling finish to script a watershed moment for Indian cricket.



Gautam Gambhir smashed brilliant 75 off 54 balls to steer India to 157/5. Pakistan struggled in the chase, reeling at 76/5 in the 11th over before Misbah-ul Haq revived their hopes.



With Pakistan needing 54 from 24 balls, Misbah brought Pakistan back in the contest with three sixes off Harbhajan Singh in the 17th over.

Little-known Joginder Sharma turned into an instant hero as he bowled the decisive last over, dismissing the dangerous Misbah with a mistimed scoop to short fine leg, sealing India's first World Cup title in 24 years.



2022 T20 World Cup, Melbourne

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates India's victory during T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Photograph: ANI Photo

Virat Kohli came up with a knock for the ages to power India to an epic four-wicket victory over Pakistan in a thrilling T20 World Cup game at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.



Kohli conjured up a magical 82-run knock from 53 balls to anchor a difficult chase of 160 which became tricky after a top order collapse left India struggling on 31/4.



He bailed India out of trouble courtesy of his brilliant 113 run partnership with Hardik Pandya, who struck 40 off 37 balls.



Kohli went ballistic with the bat in the final overs, hitting back-to-back sixes in the penultimate over bowled by Haris Rauf to turn the game on its head.



With 16 needed off the last over, India held their nerve with Kohli out in the middle before Ravichandran Ashwin sealed the victory with a lofted shot over mid-off from the last ball of the match.

2007 T20 World Cup Group Match, Durban

IMAGE: India's players celebrate winning the bowl-out during the 2007 T20 World Cup match against Pakistan. Photograph: Duif du Toit/Gallo Images/Getty Images/Rediff Archives

The inaugural T20 World Cup saw India and Pakistan involved in the tournament's first-ever tied match, which was decided by a bowl-out, in Durban.



Chasing India's 141/9, Pakistan finished level at 141/7, with Misbah-ul Haq's 53 nearly pulling off victory before Yuvraj Singh's sharp run-out left the scores tied.



In the bowl-out, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh and Robin Uthappa hit the stumps, while Pakistan's bowlers missed all their attempts, giving India a 3-0 win.



This was the first and only bowl-out in the history of the World Cup which was then replaced by the Super Over.



2016 T20 World Cup, Kolkata

IMAGE: Virat Kohli in action during the 2016 T20 World Cup match against Pakistan in Kolkata. Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

Kohli once again starred with the bat against Pakistan to guide India to a famous six wicket win in a tight contest at the 2016 World Twenty20 match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.



In a low-scoring, rain-curtailed showdown, India restricted Pakistan to 118/5 in their 20 overs and then overhauled the target in 15.5 overs on a viciously turning pitch.



Kohli's magnificent 55 not out was the difference between the sides in the 18-overs-a-side match.



While the other batters struggled, Kohli made batting look ridiculously easy on a difficult pitch, hitting seven fours and a six in his unbeaten 37-ball knock.



The win was special as this was India's first win against Pakistan at the iconic Eden Gardens.



2024 T20 World Cup match, New York

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates a wicket during the 2024 T20 World Cup match against Pakistan in New York. Photograph: ANI Photo

A spirited India staged a sensational comeback with the ball after they were bowled out for 119, by restricting Pakistan to 113/7 in their 20 overs in a low-scoring contest.

Jasprit Bumrah came to India's rescue with a match-winning spell of 3/14, while Hardik Pandya bagged 2/24 as Pakistan spectacularly choked in the run chase, despite being well-placed at 80/3 in 14 overs -- needing 40 to win from six overs with seven wickets in hand.



Rishabh Pant rallied India past 100 on a difficult pitch, smashing 42 off 31 balls, with Axar Patel (20) the only other Indian to touch the 20-run mark.



This was India's seventh victory against Pakistan in eight T20 World Cup matches.