'No One Is Asking For India-Pakistan Tickets!'

IMAGE: There are many Indian fans in Dubai, who, as a mark of protest, have decided to give Sunday's match a miss. Photograph: ANI Photo

Amid rampant calls to boycott the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match in Dubai on Sunday, September 14, some fans in the UAE are keen to watch not just the group-stage match but they are also hoping for an India-Pakistan final!

Only time will tell whether it will be a double dose or not.

A UAE cricket fan, who never misses India-Pakistan matches, said the least those who protest can do is shut their televisions during the match and remain silent during that span. However, there are many Indian fans in Dubai, who, as a mark of protest, have decided to give this match a miss. Hence, for the first time for an India-Pakistan game, tickets are still available on the eve of the match on Saturday.

Organisers have issued a release on Friday saying a fresh batch of match tickets would be available.

IMAGE: Former ICC official Sheila Razdan says there is no demand for the India-Pakistan match tickets in Dubai. Photograph: K R Nayar

Sheila Razdan, who worked at the International Cricket Council for 17 years as an administrator and was also the executive assistant to Abdul Rahman Bukhatir, who organised the first Asia Cup in 1984, said: "At every Asia Cup and World Cup, I would buy tickets for my family and close friends who could come from all over. This is the first time no one is asking for tickets."

Interestingly, many fans who have never been able to get India-Pakistan match tickets before are getting an opportunity this time.

"I do protest against India playing Pakistan at a time when border tension is high, but this is an opportunity for me to experience an India-Pakistan match atmosphere and I don't want to miss it."

"Some of my friends called me a turncoat for going to watch the match, but will they get me a ticket for an India-Pakistan match when it is played without any border tension?" asked an Indian fan.

IMAGE: India Batting Coach Sitanshu Kotak. Photograph: K R Nayar

The Indian team practiced at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Thursday evening. When India's Batting Coach Sitanshu Kotak was asked about the call for a boycott of the match, he said: "For the players and for us, once the BCCI decides, and they are aligned with the government, we are here to prepare and we are here to play. An India-Pakistan game is always a competitive game. So, we would rather focus on that."

One newspaper in the UAE whipped up nostalgia, by posting a collage of photos of India and Pakistan fans enjoying matches together from 1984.



Former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz's nostalgia

IMAGE: Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed with K R Nayar in Dubai. Photograph: K R Nayar

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed visited the press box this week. Having trailed his matches over the years here, when this reporter reminded him of his T20 International debut, he said: "I remember that match in 2010 against England on this ground. Eoin Morgan hit a half-century and England won the match."

Very few may be aware that Ahmed's paternal and maternal ancestors are from Uttar Pradesh in India and that his family migrated to Pakistan during Partition in 1947. Ahmed now holds the position of advisor to the Pakistan Cricket Board and is a strong supporter of India-Pakistan matches being held at neutral venues.



Pakistan's unprofessional choice for press conference

IMAGE: Saim Ayub celebrates a wicket with his Pakistan team-mates. Photograph: Asian Cricket Council

Pakistan sent 23-year-old Saim Ayub for the India-Pakistan pre-match press conference soon after their Oman match.

Ayub has never played against India, and reporters could not ask him anything about the match. The instruction to the media was to embargo this press conference comment till Saturday afternoon as Pakistan would not address the media before the India match.

"What is there to be embargoed when he is not even qualified or experienced enough to speak on an India match?" asked an agitated scribe.



Oman 10 runs better than UAE

When Oman slipped to 49/6 in 10 overs against Pakistan, some reporters queried whether they would be all out for 57 like the UAE did against India. Although Oman collapsed to 51 for 9, their last-wicket pair refused to give away their wickets.

When this reporter remarked that Pakistan was struggling to get Oman's last wicket, the legendary Wasim Akram, who often sits in the press box during his break from commentary, remarked that Pakistan bowlers struggling only against the last-wicket pair could make a good headline.



Mendis and Oman's 43-year-old star

IMAGE: Oman's Ameer Kaleem celebrates a wicket during the Asia Cup match against Pakistan. Photograph: Asian Cricket Council

Former Sri Lankan captain Duleep Mendis, who is the head coach and chief development officer for Oman cricket, walked onto the field during the drinks break to give a word of advice to his players and virtually created history.

73-year-old Mendis became the only player from among those who had played in the first Asia Cup 41 years ago to enter this Asia Cup arena.

Incidentally, the star performer for Oman was Ameer Kaleem, a 43-year-old player. He bagged three Pakistan wickets and was the second top scorer with 13 runs. This Karachi-born player had retired from the game a few years ago but then returned to play against his own country.