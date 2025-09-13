India-Pakistan: 6 Duels You Can't Miss!

Forget the stats. Ignore the form guide.

When India clashes with Pakistan, the pitch transforms from a field of play into a battleground where history is made with every delivery.

This isn't just a game; it's a quest for glory that carries the hopes of over a billion people.

On Sunday, in the crucible of Dubai, it all comes down to a single question: Who will seize their moment and become a hero for a nation?

Abhishek Sharma vs Shaheen Shah Afridi

The ghost of the 2021 T20 World Cup still haunts Indian cricket fans. Shaheen Shah Afridi's lethal new ball spell dismantled India's batting fortress, and now he's back with renewed venom.

After battling injuries and form struggles, Pakistan's pace spearhead has rediscovered his rhythm, bowling at 140+ kmph with that trademark swing that makes batsmen's knees wobble.

India's newest T20 sensation Abhishek Sharma has taken the world by storm with a career strike rate of over 190. His fearless approach in the Powerplay sets the tone for India's aggressive batting. But on Sunday he will face his sternest test.

Abhishek's explosive strike rate of 193.84 means nothing if he can't survive Shaheen's opening salvo. One nick, one mistimed drive, and Pakistan could have India on the back foot before they know what hit them.

Wasim Akram has warned that Shaheen is 'sprinting' and 'bowling at 140ks,' a chilling signal for any top-order batter. The battle between the young, aggressive left-hander and the rejuvenated, fire-breathing left-arm pacer in the first six overs could well decide the entire match.

Shaheen pick up just one wicket in Pakistan's game against Oman, raising questions about whether he can replicate the kind of devastation he unleashed in 2021.

If Abhishek gets on top, India's momentum will be unstoppable. But if Shaheen strikes early, India's middle order could be plunged into deep trouble.

The Rematch: Shubman Gill vs Abrar Ahmed

IMAGE: Abrar Ahmed's heated send-off to Shubman Gill. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

The last time Shubman Gill and Abrar Ahmed faced off in the Champions Trophy, the Pakistani spinner dismissed the Indian batter and followed it up with a fiery send-off. Abrar has been criticised for that celebration, but all eyes will be on this high-stakes rematch.

Gill, who has been in scintillating form across formats, will be eager to settle the score.

Abrar, a left-arm wrist spinner who can be a 'surprise weapon' in UAE conditions, will be looking to get inside Gill's head again.

This psychological battle between the two men will be as intriguing as the runs and wickets they secure.

Suryakumar Yadav vs Haris Rauf

Pakistan's pace attack isn't just about Shaheen. Haris Rauf, though occasionally inconsistent, has a knack for producing magical deliveries out of nowhere.

The unpredictable right-arm quick will take on Mr 360, Suryakumar Yadav.

Suryakumar's current form -- just 35 runs in 6 T20Is in 2025 -- may raise concerns, but his IPL heroics this year, where he claimed the MVP award with a strike rate close to 170, prove he can switch gears at any moment.

He thrives on attacking from the first ball, and his ability to find gaps all over the ground makes him a nightmare for any bowler.

Haris, with his raw pace and sudden bursts of brilliance, poses a unique challenge. Can Rauf's speed and unpredictable variations contain the world's most inventive T20 batter? This battle in the middle overs will be a thrilling contest between unbridled aggression and calculated innovation.

Hardik Pandya vs Salman Ali Agha

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya's knack for finishing games with the bat and delivering crucial overs under pressure makes him India's X-factor. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

India's most valuable all-rounder, Hardik Pandya, has a proven record against Pakistan. He brings calculated aggression and ice-cold nerves to crunch situations, thriving on the big stage where his ability to contribute with both bat and ball gives India a decisive edge.

Facing him will be Pakistan's new leader, Salman Ali Agha, who is leading by example and promising to take his team 'all the way'. While Hardik's experience and past performances against Pakistan give him the upper hand, Salman's ambition and leadership add an exciting new dynamic.

Hardik's knack for finishing games with the bat and delivering crucial overs under pressure makes him India's X-factor.

Salman, a rising star, will be eager to step up and deliver a defining performance against their fiercest rivals. This battle between two influential all-rounders -- one a seasoned match-winner, the other a fresh captain eager to prove his mettle -- will be one of the most compelling subplots in this high-octane clash.

Though his outing against Oman on Thursday, where he was dismissed for a duck, raises questions about whether he can deliver when it matters most.

Saim Ayub vs Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan's rising star goes head-to-head with India's yorker king.

Saim Ayub, hailed as the next big thing in Pakistan cricket, has yet to face the suffocating precision of Jasprit Bumrah. The left-hander's aggressive mindset could either propel Pakistan to a flying start or leave them reeling against Bumrah's mastery.

In T20Is, Ayub has featured in 40 matches, scoring 799 runs at an average of 22.19, including four half-centuries. If he can weather Bumrah's early assault and mount a counter-attack, Pakistan could seize vital momentum.

Ayub's recent outing against Oman highlighted the uncertainty surrounding his form -- he was dismissed for a duck with the bat but compensated with two wickets. Now, as he prepares to face India, all eyes are on whether he can turn past struggles into a defining performance on one of cricket's biggest stages.

Kuldeep Yadav vs Pakistan's Middle Order

Fresh from demolishing UAE with figures of 4/7, Kuldeep Yadav is spinning a web of destruction.

His wrist-spin wizardry has left batsmen clueless, and Pakistan's middle order knows they are walking into a minefield. After being sidelined for months, Kuldeep is bowling with the hunger of a man with everything to prove.

Can Pakistan's middle order navigate this spinning maze? One miscued sweep, one misjudged flight, and Pakistan could find themselves in familiar trouble against quality spin.