Home  » Cricket » 'Lot of bidders' to sponsor Team India's new jersey

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto
September 13, 2025 15:30 IST

Team India is without a shirt sponsor in the ongoing Asia Cup after the BCCI's deal with online gaming company Dream11, worth Rs 358 crore per year, was cut short.

IMAGE: India's players celebrate the fall of a wicket against the UAE in their opening match of the Asia Cup. Photograph: BCCI/X

The Board of Control for Cricket in India’s vice-president, Rajiv Shukla, says the Indian cricket team’s new jersey sponsor of will be finalised in the next two to three weeks, with bids scheduled to close on September 16.

Team India is without a shirt sponsor in the ongoing Asia Cup after the BCCI's deal with online gaming company Dream11, worth Rs 358 crore per year, was cut short following the enactment of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, which banned real-money gaming applications.

 

The BCCI has since floated a new tender that bars companies involved in real-money gaming, betting, cryptocurrency, or alcoholic products from bidding.

"The tender process has been released and there are a lot of bidders. We will tell you after it's finalised. I think it will be finalised in 15-20 days," said Shukla, at an event organised by realtors' apex body CREDAI in Singapore on Saturday.

Asked if any name has emerged as a frontrunner, Shukla added: "No, there is no name yet. There are a lot of bidders. We will tell you after it's finalised."

Shukla also spoke about the recent GST hike on IPL tickets, which now places them in the 40 per cent slab, alongside casinos and race clubs.

As a result, a Rs 500 ticket will now cost Rs 700 and a Rs 2,000 ticket will go up to Rs 2,800. Regular international and domestic matches will continue to attract 18 per cent GST.

"I am seeing that a lot of common people come to watch IPL. It will definitely have an impact. But I am hopeful that a lot of people will come to watch IPL," he added.

On criticism that the BCCI enjoys tax exemptions, Shukla responded: "BCCI pays income tax like a corporate company. It also pays GST. We don't have any exemptions.

"We pay thousands of crores of taxes. State associations also pay taxes. And we never take a single rupee grant from the government."

On the growth of women's cricket, Shukla said: "A lot of efforts are being made... The only challenge is that the stadium should be full.

"Women should also come to watch the game. From our side we are doing everything. The salary is also at par.

"We are promoting women, organising tournaments, all facilities are being provided. The only thing is that people should come and watch women's games."

