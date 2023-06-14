Vacation Goals With Hardik, Natasa

Photograph: Kind courtesy Natasa Stankovic/Instagram

Hardik Pandya, wife Natasa Stankovic Pandya and their son Agastya have been enjoying a delightful time abroad, accompanied by elder brother Krunal Pandya and wife Pankhuri Sharma.

The couple has taken a well-deserved vacation following IPL 2023. Their travels have taken them to Phuket, Thailand, and they have also shared glimpses of their time in Dubai.

Natasa has posted adorable pictures with Hardik as well as delightful moments with Agastya and Krunal's son Kavir.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Krunal Pandya/Instagram

Pankhuri has shared an image of herself in a luxurious car, capturing the essence of the exciting nightlife with the caption, 'Blurry nights'.