How South Africa Ended 27-Year ICC Trophy Curse!

IMAGE: South Africa ended 27 years of hurt by beating Australia in the final at Lord's to win the ICC World Test Championship 2025. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

South Africa ended 27 years of hurt by beating Australia at Lord's to win the ICC World Test Championship 2025.

Aiden Markram's majestic 136 led the way as South Africa sealed a five-wicket victory to lift this trophy for the first time and end a drought stretching back to the 1998 Champions Trophy.

Australia did not give up without a fight, claiming the scalps of Temba Bavuma and Tristan Stubbs before Markram was caught at mid-wicket with just six runs required having taken his side within touching distance.

IMAGE: Aiden Markram's majestic 136 powered South Africa to their first ever World Test Championship. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

It was left to David Bedingham and Kyle Verreynne to complete the job and spark joyous scenes from the sizable South African contingent inside the Home of Cricket, Verreynne hitting the winning runs to seal a memorable triumph.



South Africa resumed on 213/2, needing 69 more to seal the deal, and would have been pleased to see the early morning cloud give way to sunshine when they took to the field in North-West London.



But Australia began in typically determined fashion and claimed the early breakthrough they required in the third over of the morning, Pat Cummins finding Bavuma's edge when the Proteas skipper had added just a single to his overnight score of 65.

IMAGE: Aiden Markram bats during Day 4. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

The incoming Stubbs survived an Australian review for lbw when the ball was shown to be missing leg stump, with Markram dispatching the next ball to the midwicket boundary to take the runs required to 50.



Australia's bowlers continued to steam in and gave themselves a sniff when Starc delivered a beauty which cleaned up Stubbs and left South Africa 241/4.

IMAGE: David Bedingham and Kyle Verreynne celebrate winning the ICC World Test Championship Final. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

The same bowler soon struck Bedingham on the pads and Australia again went upstairs. Replays showed the impact was outside the line of off-stump, however, and the 2023 champions found themselves out of reviews.



Markram and Bedingham played sensibly to inch South Africa towards their place in the history books. The pair rotated the strike effectively and played with a calm which belied the pressure of the situation, Bedingham driving Cummins gloriously down the ground to move the target within 20.



Australia took the new ball with 14 required and Markram greeted it dismissively, whipping Hazlewood through the leg-side for four from the first delivery of the 81st over.

IMAGE: Kyle Verreynne celebrates after hitting the winning runs. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

That brought South Africa to the brink but Markram was unable to finish the job he had played such a key role in orchestrating, chipping Hazlewood to Travis Head.

Verreynne joined Bedingham and the wicketkeeper struck the final blow in the 84th over, driving Starc through the off-side to begin the celebrations and ensure these 11 names will be etched into South African cricketing folklore for generations to come.



(ICC 2023)