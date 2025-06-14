WTC Final PIX: South Africa Conquer TEST Pinnacle!

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
June 14, 2025

IMAGES from Day 4 of the WTC Final between Australia and South Africa at Lord's on Saturday.

IMAGE: South Africa's David Bedingham and Kyle Verreynne celebrate winning the 2025 ICC World Test Championship final at Lord's on Saturday. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

South Africa won the World Test Championship on Saturday, completing a remarkable turnaround to beat Australia by five wickets as they successfully chased down an imposing 282-run target.

But it was an edgy finish as they took 27.4 overs to slowly score the 69 runs needed to secure success on the fourth day at Lord’s after resuming at 213-2 overnight.

IMAGE: Aiden Markram raises his bat to acknowledge the crowd as he walks back after his dismissal. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

In so doing, South Africa completed a successful pursuit of the joint second-highest winning fourth-innings total in Test history at the London venue.

It was a first major cricket triumph for South Africa, who had earned an unwanted reputation for failure when on the cusp of victory over the last decades in limited overs competitions.

IMAGE: Australia's Mitchell Starc celebrates after bowling out South Africa's Tristan Stubbs. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

This was their first appearance in the WTC final, with opener Aiden Markram delivering a heroic innings of 136 to ensure success.

Markram, who reached his century late in the third day, added 34 more runs on Saturday, accumulating carefully before falling to a sharp catch by Travis Head with six runs needed to win.

IMAGE: Aiden Markram plays a shot. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Kyle Verreynne hit the winning run and was four not out at the end along with David Bedingham, who scored an unbeaten 21.

"It was the most nervous I’ve ever been. I didn’t want to come out and bat but when Aiden went out I had to," said Verreynne.

South Africa started the fourth day favourites to win but nervy, given a litany of past disasters, and would have been further on edge when captain Temba Bavuma was out in the third over of the morning.

IMAGE: Pat Cummins celebrates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Temba Bavuma, caught out by Alex Carey. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

A rising delivery from Australia skipper Pat Cummins took an edge and saw Bavuma depart, having added only one run to his overnight total of 65.

Australia made two unsuccessful reviews of not out decisions as they sought a further breakthrough before Mitchell Starc clean bowled Tristan Stubbs for eight with 41 runs still needed.

Markram and Bedingham then diligently put together a 35-run partnership to see them to the brink of success, before the win was secured in the last over before lunch.

IMAGE: Aiden Markram bats during his match-winning knock of 136. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

South Africa, who came into the contest as underdogs, won the toss on the opening day and gambled by putting Australia into bat. But with Kagiso Rabada returning figures of 5-51, they were vindicated as the defending champions were dismissed for 212.

South Africa’s reply of 138 meant Australia had a 74-run lead, significantly increased after scoring 207 in their second innings, with their tail order recovering after they had slumped to 73-7.

 

But South Africa profited from a dramatic change in the pitch conditions - after 24 wickets fell on the first two days – to patiently bat themselves to a landmark victory.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
